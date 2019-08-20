COLUMBIA — South Carolina's biggest university could soon have the state's smallest major college board.

State senators heard testimony Tuesday on a bill that would reduce the size of the University of South Carolina board from 20 members to 11. No other four-year college has fewer than 13 voting trustees.

But lawmakers are upset at the USC board's handling in hiring former West Point superintendent Bob Caslen as its new president last month. The search was controversial for having no female finalist, favoring Caslen despite his lack of a doctorate degree and holding a special vote after Gov. Henry McMaster called trustees to lobby for the retired three-star general.

Last week, a member of the search committee said Caslen failed to make the original list of presidential semifinalists but was added by a trustee.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, a Cherokee Republican who is the bill's main sponsor, told fellow senators that "malfunction junction," the nickname for a congested interstate intersection near Columbia, has moved to the USC boardroom.

"It's embarrassing what they did," he said.

Peeler, who chairs a panel that screens all candidates for South Carolina college boards, said USC is the only school that elects trustees based on the state's 16 smaller judicial districts rather than its seven larger congressional districts used at most colleges.

His bill would switch USC's board seats to congressional districts, and, if it passes next year, USC’s current elected trustees will be let go in June. To stay on the board, they would have to go through the Legislature again, and some trustees could end up running against each other.

The four non-elected board seats would remain the same — two chosen by the governor, the alumni association president and state education superintendent.

USC trustees chairman John von Lehe told senators the bill shrinks the board that oversees eight campuses with 51,000 students by too much.

College of Charleston has 20 board members. Coastal Carolina, Francis Marion and Lander universities have 17 trustees each. Winthrop University has 15 board members; The Citadel has 14 and South Carolina State University has 13. They all elect trustees based on congressional districts, though some schools elect additional at-large trustees.

Clemson University also has 13 trustees, though seven have lifetime appointments as set out in the will donating the land for the college.

Von Lehe also said he feared the smaller board would reduce the chances for greater diversity among trustees. Currently, three of the 20 USC trustees are women, two of whom were elected by lawmakers. One of the women is the board's only African American member.

Other attendees offered their suggestions for the board Tuesday.

USC Faculty Senate Chairman Mark Cooper asked senators to consider term limits. The average tenure of current elected board members is 17 years, with the longest-serving trustee on the board for 37 years. The Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence in the presidential search when trustees decided to hold a vote for Caslen three months after passing over him and three other finalists.

Christian Anderson, USC's chapter president for the American Association of University Professors, worried that a smaller board will concentrate power and lead to more secrecy.

He suggested a vote for faculty and student representatives; that's a similar opinion shared by Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Columbia Democrat who co-sponsored the bill. USC's faculty senate chair and student body president sit on the board but don't have a vote.

Marie-Louise Ramsdale, a Mount Pleasant lawyer and former USC student body president, requested senators offer a board seat for parents of students who often pay tuition bills.

Ramsdale noted the board's abrupt vote for Caslen three months after passing over him and three other finalists has brought scrutiny from USC's accreditors, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and led to a rebuke from the school's biggest benefactor, Lake City financier Darla Moore.

"We wouldn't be on the front page (of the paper) if things were going well with the governance of the board," Ramsdale said.