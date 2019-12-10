COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina will not be disciplined by accreditors Tuesday over Gov. Henry McMaster's lobbying of trustees during this summer's presidential search that led to the hiring of former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, commonly called SACS, investigated USC for undue external influence in college management decisions.

USC said it is addressing concerns raised by accreditors by already working with a consultant to better train board members on their duties. USC must submit a monitoring report to accreditors, who will send a special committee to campus next year to check on the school's progress, said Belle Wheelan, president of the SACS Commission on Colleges.

SACS did not release more information. The university will receive a more detailed letter about their case next month, Wheelan said.

Caslen said using feedback from the accreditors and consultants will "make our university stronger than ever."

USC board Chairman John von Lehe said trustees over South Carolina's largest college will be better prepared in the future.

"The board sees the review as an opportunity for reflection and to reaffirm our commitment to meeting the highest standards of ethical, transparent and accountable board governance, both in word and in action," he said.

Presidential search critics feared any penalty from SACS could further damage USC's reputation, hurting the school's ability to recruit professors and students.

They have complained that McMaster helped engineer the hiring of a retired three-star Army general with little higher education experience to run the state's flagship college with eight campuses and more than 50,000 students.

"I do not wish any more harm to come to USC than what certain trustees have already caused and continued to cause, but it is concerning to me that SACS took a bye on this behavior," said Marie-Louise Ramsdale, a Mount Pleasant lawyer and former USC student body president.

Critics noted that Caslen is getting credit for a problem his candidacy created in that some board members went out of their way, including adding him to a list of a semifinalists he did not make, to boost USC's chances of landing a former West Point chief as president.

The SACS decision does not require USC to make longer-lasting changes that could avoid future conflicts, said Bethany Bell, a USC social work professor who has been a vocal critic of the search.

"This is like saying, 'Go do your homework and as long you as you turn in an 'A' paper, you're undergrounded,'" Bell said.

McMaster's role in the presidential search was the focus of accreditors' investigation since it started shortly before the July 19 vote on Caslen.

McMaster lobbied trustees to hire Caslen in calls just before July Fourth — more than two months after the board passed on Caslen and three other finalists to succeed Harris Pastides.

Caslen, a finalist as Donald Trump's national security adviser, was still being pursued by trustees, but a vote was not scheduled until after McMaster's calls. Board leaders have said the governor did not sway their decision. Caslen had another job offer with DeVry University, a private, for-profit college.

The governor also met July 8 with von Lehe and three other trustees backing Caslen.

In addition, McMaster's chief of staff, Trey Walker, worked on strategy and messaging with trustees and staff to get Caslen hired, emails showed.

McMaster has argued he could pitch his choice with trustees because he is ex-officio chairman of almost all S.C. public college boards, including USC. Governors traditionally do not attend meetings and, as allowed under state law, appoint a designee.

McMaster's designee on the USC board, Greenville businessman Dan Adams, was active in efforts to bring Caslen to Columbia while McMaster lobbied, according to emails released by the university and governor's office.

“I’ve got a few people you need to call today to shore up,” Adams texted McMaster before the vote.

No other state is like South Carolina in having the governor as the ex-officio chairman of several college boards, a consultant from the Association of Governing Boards of College and Universities testified before a S.C. Senate panel in October.

Von Lehe acknowledged in a November letter to SACS that "external factors" created a perception of undue influence in the presidential search.

McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that "it's time to move on."

"As we’ve said from the beginning, there’s no reason to take any action," he said about SACS' decision. "We’ve spent enough time on these questions. We have to educate the young people. We have to strengthen the university. We want to reduce that tution as much as we can, and President Caslen has plans to do all of those things. So I'm excited. We've got a great university, a great president, and a great future."

In reaction to the initial criticism of USC's presidential search, the school's board hired consultants from the Association of Governing Boards of College and Universities to establish better guidelines, orientation and annual training for trustees.

The university leadership has work to do on campus where emotions about Caslen remain raw.

USC's Faculty Senate issued a vote of no confidence against the board in October. The school's largest benefactor, Lake City financier Darla Moore, has not publicly commented since she asked the board not to hire Caslen the day before its July vote.

Caslen, 65, was hired by an 11-8 vote after a heated trustee meeting with dozens of protesters outside the boardroom chanting "shame, shame, shame."

Caslen supporters see him as a non-career academic who can control costs and keep down tuition hikes while attracting more research, especially from the military.

But his lack of extensive higher education experience is what set off a vocal faction of students, faculty and donors. While Caslen led West Point for five years, he does not have a doctorate degree and research pedigree of previous presidents.