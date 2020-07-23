USC aims to bolster contracts, diversity, research and beat Clemson in new 5-year plan

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina will strive to win millions in federal contracts, add thousands of Black students, work to become a top-tier research college and consistently beat rival Clemson University under a new five-year strategic plan that could become the legacy for school President Bob Caslen.
The retired West Point superintendent who spent 43 years in the Army is beginning to share a plan with 178 goals that aim to bolster the student body, faculty, research and university system. The bottom line is Caslen, getting set to celebrate his first anniversary in Columbia next week, wants USC to become the preeminent flagship university in the nation.
Mark Cooper, chairman of the USC Columbia Faculty Senate, called the plan "important and overdue" that could make the school stronger academically. He said the plan includes so-called "stretch goals" that "will require us to reach pretty far."
USC has struggled in national rankings, placing 104th in the latest U.S. News and World Report survey. The goals, if met, should help make the state's largest university more competitive to win top students, faculty and research.
The plan does not include building projects, such as a new health sciences campus or new student union. Like other S.C. schools, USC has put major construction work on hold during the cash crunch from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Enrollment for the fall is looking strong and could come close to matching numbers from last year, USC officials said during a town hall meeting Wednesday. But classes don't start for another month and cases in South Carolina remain around record highs. Students moving into campus housing will be required to be tested for coronavirus before they arrive for school.
Caslen has said USC needs to keep an eye on its future even during the crisis by completing work on a strategic plan started before the first COVID-19 case was discovered in March.
The plan is a reflection of Caslen's competitiveness. He played football while he was attending West Point before a career as a combat officer and rising through the ranks to become a three-star general.
He included goals for USC's athletic programs to win with "character." Teams are expected to win all games against opponents lower in the national rankings and at least 50 percent games against higher-ranked foes. Gamecock teams also are expected to beat Clemson.
"I think it's important that you understand what it means to go head-to-head against your rival and that you understand that there is an expectation that you're going to beat your rival," Caslen told The Post and Courier. "That is not something we're not going to back down on."
Other goals, which were developed after a meeting with deans and administrators, includes adding graduate and online students and graduating more doctorate students.
USC also wants to bring Black enrollment close to state's average of 27 percent by 2025. That would require adding more than 6,000 African American students on the Columbia campus, which is more than the combined enrollment of South Carolina's two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities, S.C. State and Claflin.
Caslen said he does not want to take away students from state HBCUs but work to bolster minority enrollment by attracting the one out of three S.C. high school graduates who don't attend college or 10 percent of graduates who go to college outside the state.
"We see it as increasing the size of the pie, not increasing our slice of the pie," he said.
The plan also calls for raising the portion of faculty who are African American from under 5 percent to 10 percent in the next five years.
Several goals are supposed to put USC in a position to become a member of elite research colleges in the Association of American Universities.
They include increasing federal research expenditures and raising the number of faculty awards, fellowships and memberships each by 25 percent in the next five years. USC has flatlined on the amount of federal grants for the past decade and remains about $200 million below schools in the Association of American Universities, Caslen said.
The plans also includes goals of winning contracts with the Savannah River National Laboratory, Army Futures Command and Fort Gordon Cyber Command as well develop at least 10 new partnerships with private industry.
Caslen said some of that work could happen within two years with improving proposals coming from a team of university departments instead of just one.
"We are putting a lot of energy into developing those relationships right now," he said.
USC wants to work on strengthening ties between the system's eight four-year and two-year campus, which have not always coordinated. Caslen leads the system while running the Columbia campus.
The goals included more involvement among the campuses on enrollment and services management and cooperating on academic programs. Plans also call for adding a vice president to work with the system campuses.
On campus, goals include adding 1,000 car parking spaces, increasing parking for up to 500 bikes and getting buses with bicycle racks. USC also will look to boost bus ridership year-over-year and have more transit stops with shelters. The school also will add signs, signals, lighting and safety barriers for pedestrians.
USC will will expand technology and wireless capabilities, including more availability of high-performance computers.
Caslen, 66, would not say if he will be around in 2025 when many of the goals have deadlines, saying he serves at the pleasure of the board.
USC Board Chairman John von Lehe said he expects Caslen to remain on campus to see the plan's start over the next five years.
Cooper added, "This will be his legacy whether he is here three years, five years or 10 years."
Von Lehe said he feels Caslen's plan is more achievable that others presented in the past.
"They were not as focused as this is," he said.