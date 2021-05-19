US Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks in support of Israel at Mount Pleasant event

MOUNT PLEASANT — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterated his support for Israel and spoke during an appearance May 19 of the need for U.S. officials to take a proactive stance in the Middle East.
The senior senator from South Carolina addressed a standing-room-only crowd of at least 200 people at the Chabad of Charleston — Center for Jewish Life at a Stand with Israel rally.
Graham said both he and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will ensure Israel has the support and resources it needs to defend itself.
“Let this be heard in Jerusalem tonight,” Graham said to cheers and applause. “You don’t have to worry about the two senators from South Carolina.”
Two weeks of fighting has left hundreds of Palestinians and a dozen Israelis dead. President Joe Biden has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work toward de-escalation and to protect civilians as both sides aim for a ceasefire.
Graham said he'd work on an accord to codify that an attack on Israel is the equivalent of an attack on the United States, similar to the structure of NATO.
He contrasted Israel with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of the Gaza Strip — territory that is under control of the Palestinian Authority but is claimed by Israel and is a repeated place of conflict.
Israel, he said, is a democracy while Hamas exercises control over Palestinian territory as a terrorist organization.
The senator said that until the Palestinian people reject Hamas, there could be no negotiations toward peace. He also added that he has no quarrel with the Palestinian people.
“It shouldn’t end until Israel feels safe,” Graham said. “There is no time clock for me. What would you do as an American if rockets came into our country?”
The senator also spoke extensively about the threat he believes Iran poses to the Middle East and to the world.
The Iranian state is responsible for arming groups like Hamas, he said, adding that the militant group is now manufacturing rockets in Gaza and was “dangerously close” to being able to manufacture guided rockets he fears could overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome civil defense system.
“The U.S. Congress is not going to stop military aid to Israel,” Graham said. “We’re going to increase it.”
Speaking after the rally, Rabbi Yossi Refson, of Chabad of Charleston, said the conflict resonates with the Jewish community not only because of the symbolic place Israel holds as a place of sanctuary, but also because many in the community have family in Israel.
"It transcends politics," Refson said. "We have Republicans and Democrats here. People who are far right and far left."
Hearing Graham voice his support for Israel was a relief to those in the audience on May 19, Refson said.