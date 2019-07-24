U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is teaming up with a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to eradicate the student loan crisis that impacts an estimated three out of five college graduates in South Carolina.

The bill introduced Tuesday in both the House and Senate would forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt for borrowers whose household income is less than $100,000.

Clyburn is partnering on the Student Loan Debt Relief Act with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of two dozen Democrats in the presidential race.

The measure would also help student loan borrowers who earn more than $100,000 but less than $250,000, by reducing their loan forgiveness proportionally.

Those who earn more than $250,000 would not be eligible.

The legislation would also automatically lower the interest rate on all existing federal student loans, as well as call for repairing the credit history of borrowers who have defaulted on their loan payments.

"I believe very strongly that we have got to arrest this cancer that is growing on the lives of our young people," Clyburn, D-Columbia, said Tuesday as he stood next to Warren during a Washington press conference.

According to a January 2019 report from Experian, a consumer credit reporting agency, the average student loan debt in South Carolina has reached $36,522.

New online tool projects total costs of attending each public SC university A new tool from the state’s higher education oversight agency aims to give students a glimpse of just how much it actually costs to attend classes, buy books and live on campus at any of South Carolina’s four-year public universities.

The same analysis found student loan debt in the Palmetto State had grown by 315 percent from 2008 to 2018.

Warren, who has been pitching this debt cancellation plan on the presidential campaign trail, said the country's student loan debt has reached "crisis proportions."

She also stressed it has exacerbated the wealth gap as it applies to black and white Americans.

"There is a black-white wealth gap in America that has been persistent and growing," Warren said at the press conference. "The day our bill gets signed into law, that black-white wealth gap would shrink by 25 points."

Clyburn, who as majority whip is the third-most-powerful House Democrat, highlighted the impact the legislation could have in his congressional district, home to seven of the state's nine historically black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

Clyburn, a graduate of South Carolina State University, said he was shocked when he learned student loan debt in America had eclipsed credit card debt.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"We must make all education meaningful and beneficial, and we must make student loan debt realistic," Clyburn added.

An estimated 42 million Americans could see their debts canceled under the proposed plan, according to a statement from Clyburn's office. Some analysts are less sure.

Adam Looney, a senior fellow in economic studies at the nonpartisan Brookings Institution, questioned in a blog post earlier this year what Warren's debt cancellation plan could mean for higher education.

"Debt relief for student loan borrowers, of course, only benefits those who have gone to college, and those who have gone to college generally fare much better in our economy than those who don’t," Looney wrote. "So any student-loan debt relief proposal needs first to confront a simple question: Why are those who went to college more deserving of aid than those who didn't?"

This is not the first time Clyburn has co-sponsored legislation with a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

In March, he joined U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in pushing legislation to expand community health centers. In April, Clyburn worked with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey to introduce bills to fight poverty nationwide.

The Congressional Budget Office has not yet issued a cost-analysis of outlining the Student Loan Debt Relief Act.