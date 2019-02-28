A bill to close the so-called "Charleston loophole" by extending the length of FBI background checks for gun purchases passed the U.S. House on Thursday largely along party lines.
The 228-198 vote capped a multi-year effort led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, following the 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, joined Clyburn in pushing for action on the bill this year in the Democratic-controlled House.
The measure would lengthen FBI background checks for all gun purchases from three days to 10.
But the bill remains unlikely to become law any time soon. Senate GOP leaders have suggested they will not take up the bill, and President Donald Trump has already vowed to veto it if it makes it to his desk. The House vote was far short of the number that would be needed to override that veto.
In remarks on the House floor before the vote, Clyburn urged lawmakers to "think of those poor souls" who were killed at Emanuel AME church, as well as their families.
"Are they more valuable than the inconvenience a gun purchaser may have by having to wait 10 rather than 3 days?" Clyburn asked.
Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of one of the victims, Rev. Clementa Pinckney, sat in the gallery to watch the vote with her daughters.
"I wish that Clementa could be here," Pinckney said in a news conference shortly before the vote. "But I know that he’s smiling down and hoping that everyone will do the right thing."
Republicans, including Clyburn and Cunningham's home-state colleagues, opposed the measure because they argued it would put an excessive burden on citizens trying to lawfully exercise their 2nd amendment rights to own guns.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, said he would offer a separate proposal that he believes more appropriately addresses the "Charleston loophole" issue without posing "undue interference" on the 2nd amendment.
Some argued that the FBI could have stopped Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof under current law if they had been more thorough.
"It was a failure of the FBI, not the law," said U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.
But families most impacted by the Charleston church shooting said they were fully supportive of the move.
The Rev. Sharon Risher, whose mother died in the Emanuel shooting, began traveling the country pushing for gun reforms to honor the legacy of those who died when Roof opened fire during their Bible study’s closing prayer.
“I’m over the moon,” Risher said. “Their deaths are impacting change. I’m just thrilled.”
Risher, who watched the debate from her home in Charlotte, especially appreciated that Clyburn and others invoked those who died with her mother, Ethel Lance.
“Gun violence effects a lot of people, but the honor and respect they gave the Emanuel Nine warms my heart,” Risher said. Tears came then, and she paused.
“In my heart,” she continued, “I know the work that I do is not in vain. Most days it feels that way. But today, it doesn’t.”
The vote marks the second time the House has passed a gun-related bill in as many days. On Wednesday, the chamber approved a universal background checks bill that requires all firearm sellers to conduct a background check, both licensed and unlicensed.
Democrats called that 240-190 vote a major step to end the gun lobby’s grip on Washington and begin to address an epidemic of gun violence that kills thousands of Americans every year, including 17 people shot and killed at a Florida high school last year.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, an Arizona Democrat who was shot in 2011, praised the passage of the "Charleston loophole" bill, which she argued would help reduce gun violence.
"My gratitude is with Congressman Clyburn for his leadership championing this commonsense legislation that will provide law enforcement officers with the time they need to do their job and finish background checks before allowing people who may be at risk of harming themselves or others from obtaining guns," Giffords said.