US government to pay SC $600 million, get 16 more years to move out plutonium stockpile

A massive stockpile of the nation’s most dangerous nuclear material will stay in South Carolina for another 16 years and the U.S. Department of Energy will pay the state $600 million for housing it under the terms of a settlement announced Monday.
The deal, which ends nearly two decades of legal wrangling between the state and the federal government, makes official policy out of a promise that has long been given South Carolinians: The nation’s excess weapons-grade plutonium will eventually leave.
But the new policy comes with a caveat: It won’t leave fast.
The Energy Department will have until at least 2037 to remove a plutonium stockpile that it brought here in 2002 on the promise that it wouldn’t stay long. Prior to Monday’s announcement, the federal government had just 15 months to move out the plutonium.
The settlement gives it an extra 15 years, at a minimum. If the Energy Department meets benchmarks along the way, it will get five extra years, according to the deal, and the state might not be able to sue until 2042, fully four decades after the state first sued the U.S. government over the plutonium.
South Carolina has been locked into a protracted legal fight with the Energy Department for years, seeking to force it remove the plutonium from the state. Its case centered on a deadline Congress once set for the Energy Department to remove the material: the beginning of 2022.
The settlement is an acknowledgement by the state and the federal government that there was no chance the deadline would be met. An internal Energy Department study found that the plutonium couldn’t be removed until 2037 at the earliest, The Post and Courier and the Aiken Standard reported last year. The work of preparing it for disposal is labor-intensive and slow and shipping it is logistically difficult.
The same study suggested the work of processing and shipping out plutonium could even stretch into the 2040s.
"The reality is that 2022 was never going to happen anyway," U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told The Post and Courier. "That timetable was never a real one."
When Congress set its deadline, it said the Energy Department should pay the state a fine of $100 million a year if the plutonium stayed too long. The federal government will pay far less under the terms of the settlement — the equivalent of about $36.3 million a year through 2037 — but it is making its $600 million payment upfront.
It will pay up to $1.5 billion in additional fines depending on how much plutonium is left in 2037, according to the agreement. If all the material is out by then, the government won't pay anything more.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says it’s the largest legal settlement in state history.
But the deal raised skepticism among politicians and watchdogs who have fought the Energy Department over the plutonium stockpile.
Gov. Henry McMaster told Wilson in a letter Sunday that he didn’t support signing away the state’s ability to sue. And he said he didn’t think the deal included enough assurances that the Energy Department would follow through. McMaster, Wilson's predecessor as state attorney general, said he wasn't consulted on the terms until after the deal was signed.
“It is of paramount importance that South Carolina not become a permanent plutonium waste repository,” McMaster wrote. “Therefore, I cannot support a Settlement Agreement that extends DOE’s existing removal deadlines by up to twenty years and potentially sidelines South Carolina’s future leadership.”
Tom Clements, director of Savannah River Site Watch and a longtime watchdog of the Energy Department’s programs in South Carolina, said he was troubled that the announcement didn’t include more specifics about the Energy Department’s plans for removing plutonium or what it needs to do to meet the new deadline.
“Basically they’ve kicked the can down the road and given us no assurance that they’re going to be able to come up with a comprehensive plutonium management strategy,” Clements said. “I was really shocked.”
In an interview, Brouillette acknowledged that the department hasn't finalized a plan for removing plutonium from South Carolina. But the Energy secretary said his department will likely take a variety of approaches, including possibly burning it in an experimental reactor in Idaho or shipping the material to storage facilities in other parts of the country.
The Post and Courier and Aiken Standard previously reported that the department has considered building a dedicated storage facility for the plutonium in Texas.
Those options would likely happen alongside the painstakingly manual process that the government has been using to dispose of plutonium over the past few years. That option, the "dilute and dispose" plan, involves converting tons of plutonium into a fine powder and having workers in South Carolina mix it by hand with a secret combination of chemicals called "stardust," which is designed to make the plutonium exceedingly difficult to extract.
The resulting mixture would then be buried nearly a half-mile beneath the desert of New Mexico. Brouillette said he has not spoken to that state's governor but believes the agency has the authority to dispose of the material there.
Even so, Brouillette said that the variety of options available to the agency should make the new 2037 deadline attainable, as long as the department prioritizes the work.
"It's been somewhat of a priority, but it's not been at the highest levels of priority. That's what I want to do. I want to force this toward the top of the list," Brouillette said. "I feel really good about meeting the timetable."
The U.S. consolidated much of its surplus plutonium in South Carolina in 2002 in an effort to clean up sites that were central to Cold War efforts to build nuclear weapons. Plutonium is the radioactive metal that starts the chain reaction that powers modern nuclear weapons. And it was used in some of the nation’s first nukes, including the "Fat Man" bomb dropped on Nagasaki.
The stockpile housed in South Carolina contains enough plutonium to build that bomb nearly 2,000 times over.
The Department of Energy brought the material for storage south of Aiken inside a reactor that once produced plutonium at the Savannah River Site, a Cold War-era federal installation the size of a small county.
Tucked inside a stand of pine trees, the Energy Department planned to build a factory that would convert scraps of plutonium into pellets that could be used by power plants. But the project was rushed from the beginning with incomplete designs, and it was later dragged down by project management failures and second thoughts in Congress, leading to long delays and massive budget overruns.
The so-called MOX project was abandoned in 2018. By then, federal taxpayers had already spent $8 billion on it.