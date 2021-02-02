U.S. Rep. Tom Rice's SC GOP colleagues offer limited support after impeachment vote

BARNWELL — As U.S. Rep. Tom Rice prepares to fight for his political life after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Myrtle Beach Republican may have to do it without a particularly vigorous defense from some of his longtime friends in Congress.

The Post and Courier asked all seven other Republicans in South Carolina's congressional delegation what they thought of Rice's impeachment vote, whether they felt the S.C. GOP executive committee's decision to censure him was appropriate, and whether they would support him in a contested GOP primary next year.

Most of them offered some praise for Rice's overall record in Congress, but none criticized the censure, and just one — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Springdale — was willing to say at this early stage that he would stand by Rice against primary challengers.

The only member who did not respond at all was U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of Laurens.

The responses underscore the politically perilous situation Rice now finds himself in after becoming one of just 10 Republican House members to vote for impeachment, as well as the enduring influence Trump holds over both Republican voters and their elected officials.

"In normal times, members of a delegation support their co-partisans when running for reelection," said Jordan Ragusa, a College of Charleston political science professor who specializes in studies of Congress. "But these certainly aren't normal times."

Already, two state lawmakers have announced they are eyeing potential GOP primary campaigns against Rice, and more potential challengers are expected to emerge in the weeks ahead.

Ragusa suggested the lawmakers would likely be wary of criticizing the S.C. GOP's censure because they would not want to draw the ire of the party themselves.

"For many of these members, they're in districts that are so reliably Republican that the only way that they lose is in a primary, not in a general election," Ragusa said. "And so, for better or worse, they have to worry about the base that has more intense opinions on these kinds of matters and are more attentive to day-to-day politics."

Like many other South Carolina political observers, Wilson said he was shocked by Rice's vote and initially believed it was a mistake. He said he wished Rice had talked to him about it in advance.

But Wilson added that he would encourage the voters in Rice's Pee Dee district to consider the fact that, other than impeachment, Rice has one of the most pro-Trump records in Congress and helped advance what Trump considered one of his signature legislative achievements, a sweeping tax overhaul.

"I strongly disagree with what he did, but he's just a wonderful person," Wilson said. "I would look at his voting record. There may be a vote that people object to, but look at the whole voting record."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Most members responded with similar statements to the one issued by U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville, who said he does not agree with Rice on impeachment but has "a tremendous amount of respect for him as a fellow legislator and colleague."

"He has been a valuable, conservative member of the South Carolina delegation for years, and his position on the Ways and Means Committee has been a huge asset to our state," Timmons said. "Ultimately, the decision on who represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District will be up to the voters of (the district)."

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, said the impeachment stemmed from "an unprecedented event" — the riots at the U.S. Capitol that impeachment supporters argue Trump incited — and each member had to reach their own determination about the constitutionality of the process.

"I may disagree with Congressman Rice’s decision on impeachment, but I support his vision of limited government and the work he’s done for South Carolinians over the years," Mace said.

After working with Rice for years, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's spokesman Brad Traywick said the senator knows Rice to be "a man of conservative principles." But Scott disagreed with Rice's impeachment vote and believes it is up to the voters in his district to pick their congressman, Traywick said.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Rice "has been a great Congressman and valuable member of the South Carolina congressional delegation."

He did not comment on the censure or say whether he would endorse Rice in the primary. While the primary is still about 16 months away, Rice spoke in support of Graham at his 2020 reelection campaign kickoff event in Myrtle Beach 14 months before Graham faced three GOP primary challengers.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman's spokesman Austin Livingston said that while the Rock Hill Republican, "obviously has a different view on impeachment, he knows Rep. Rice to be a solid conservative in the House, and a very strong proponent of President Trump’s policies over the last four years."

"Both Rep. Rice and the SC GOP’s Executive Committee have done incredible work for our state and the Republican Party over the years, and Rep. Norman is confident this will continue to be the case going forward," Livingston said.

Rice, for his part, said he does not expect his working relationship with the other South Carolina Republicans to change.

"We have a delegation of good people working hard to lift South Carolinians," Rice said. "Generally, we align on issues. When we don't, we debate, we vote, we shake hands and move on to the next."

Three days after the S.C. GOP's decision to censure him, Rice said party Chairman Drew McKissick still had not called him to talk about it directly.