Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launches new PAC ahead of possible 2024 bid

COLUMBIA — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is launching a new political group to boost Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, including potentially in South Carolina, amid speculation he could launch his own bid for president in 2024.

In an interview with The Post and Courier about the new PAC, Pompeo said he is not ready to announce which races the group would be active in for the 2022 campaign, but he touted his personal support of Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, both of whom face reelection next year.

"I've gotten the chance to get to know Gov. McMaster some and I'm looking forward to helping him in any way that he wants me to help him," Pompeo said. "He did great work through this crisis this last year and has done remarkable work driving business to South Carolina. He is a patriot and I am full-throatedly supporting him to get reelected."

As a former Kansas congressman, Pompeo noted he was in the same incoming class as Scott, R-S.C., in 2010 and has remained friends with him.

"I'm sure I'll get down there in support of his campaign, as well," Pompeo said.

Pompeo was one of the relatively few officials in former President Donald Trump's administration to last all four years, serving first as director of the CIA before becoming secretary of state in 2018.

He has already visited Iowa and New Hampshire — two crucial early presidential primary states — in recent months, and his plans to campaign in South Carolina would add another one to the list.

Asked whether he is thinking about running for president in 2024, Pompeo insisted he is only focused for now on the 2022 midterms.

"I'm confident that after 2022 I'll stay in the fight," Pompeo said. "With what role, in what capacity that will be in, there's no way to know."

Unlike Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who also served in Trump's administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Pompeo did not answer directly when asked if he would forgo a 2024 campaign if Trump decides to seek a return to the White House.

"There's no way to know what's going to happen a year from now, two years from now, in this case three and a half years from now," Pompeo said. "I'm not thinking about who those candidates might be, I'm not focused on that race, although I am confident we will find a good conservative leader to defeat whoever is the Democratic candidate in 2024."

Facing the same question during a visit to Orangeburg in April, Haley said she would support Trump if he decides to launch another campaign and would not run against him.

Pompeo's new organization will be called CAVPAC, which stands for Championing American Values PAC but is also a nod to his time in the U.S. Army Cavalry. Haley has launched a similar PAC, Stand for America, and endorsed several Republican congressional candidates around the country.

The efforts offer the prospective candidates an opportunity to build a network of potentially influential supporters, bolster their brands and remain active in political discussions while they are out of office.

Like Haley, Pompeo has also been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's foreign policy, saying he thinks Trump's successor "is more interested in being liked than delivering good outcomes for the American people."

Pompeo, Haley and Scott are all set to deliver speeches at the Ronald Reagan Library in California this year as part of the "Time for Choosing" series about the future of the Republican Party, which will feature several potential presidential hopefuls.