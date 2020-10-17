Trump tweets for Mace during Clemson game; Haley presidential odds 16:1

When President Donald Trump tweeted during the Clemson-Miami game, how much of the South Carolina audience noticed?

On Saturday night a week ago, the president took to Twitter to send out a repeat endorsement of GOP congressional candidate Nancy Mace.

The blast came at 8:47 p.m. — when the Tigers were into their rout of the Hurricanes on national TV live from Death Valley.

"We need Nancy Mace in Congress to fight for the people of South Carolina! Strong on the Military, Law Enforcement and our Veterans, Nancy has been with me and our America First agenda since the beginning! Nancy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

The Mace camp saw the tweet fresh along with everyone else.

"We did not know about the tweet 'till it happened," said campaign manager Mara Mellstrom.

One state resident who was attuned was Charleston Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, whom Mace is challenging Nov. 3.

"She’s with him. I’m with you. Help me bring this home," he tweeted in response.

Lincoln Project vs. Lindsey Graham

The CBS news program "60 Minutes" recently did a segment on The Lincoln Project, the well-financed group of renegade Republicans looking to take out Trump in November.

The report noted that, so far, the Lincoln Project has spent more than $1.5 million in South Carolina targeting presidential ally U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The motivation is twofold: To help Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison and to force Republicans to spend valuable amounts of cash resources in South Carolina propping up Graham.

That's money Republicans would rather be spending in battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The race is already shaping up to be the most expensive in state history, with both sides raising a minimum combined $114 million so far.

Haley, Scott visit Republicans in trouble

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott have been appearing with national Republicans facing difficult reelection bids.

Recent media reports of their travel tracked Haley in Arizona, where she spoke on behalf of GOP incumbent Martha McSally, and Scott in Maine, where he toured Waterville with Sen. Susan Collins.

Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, went after Arizona Democratic senatorial candidate Mark Kelly for having done business with a Chinese company, according to The Arizona Republic's coverage.

"China is absolutely our number one national security threat, whether you ask a Republican or a Democrat," Haley is quoted saying. "We can't have a senator holding hands with our biggest national security threat. He should be completely disqualified from running in this race altogether."

Haley did not mention Trump's deep financial interests in China, the newspaper pointed out.

Scott, author of the federal Opportunity Zone legislation, was in Waterville with Collins in what the centralmaine.com newspapers characterized as an official senatorial visit, not a formal campaign stop.

Collins is among the Republicans in trouble, facing Democrat Sara Gideon and two independent candidates Nov. 3.

Back home, Haley and Scott have been called on to boost Graham in his challenge from Democrat Harrison.

Both have cut testimonial commercials for Graham's campaign.

Haley's 2024 presidential odds

The 2020 election is still far from over, but betting sites are already predicting the 2024 presidential winner.

The British gambling website Coral says Haley is fourth on the list of 67 potential candidates the group looked at, with 16-1 odds. The Republican is tied with Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are the co-favorites to win in four years, coming in at 5-1.

Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is at 6-1.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is listed as one of the longshots, coming in at 100-1.