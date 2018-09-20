A White House video showing President Donald Trump's visit to flood-damaged parts of South Carolina has angered state Democrats who say it comes off as a political stunt that boosts the governor, rather than a sympathetic tour to help residents.
Less than three hours after the president touched down in Washington following a trip Wednesday to view Hurricane Florence's impact in North and South Carolina, the White House published a minute-long video on social media documenting the trip.
Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, who is in the midst of an election fight, can be seen touring a Conway neighborhood alongside the president in more than five segments of the footage.
After seeing the video, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he was shocked.
"Did they want to come down and do a campaign event, or did they come down here to help people?" Robertson said.
"The fact that this (video) was done within three hours of him landing back in Washington shows this was nothing more than a reality TV sketch to Donald Trump."
McMaster faces Democrat James Smith in November.
Trump's tour of Conway came after he spent the first half of Wednesday in North Carolina, where the president toured a storm-battered neighborhood in New Bern that was flooded by the Neuse River.
The neighborhood tour came after he met with recovery officials there, including Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for McMaster, refuted Robertson's accusations.
Symmes pointed out that Trump's South Carolina stops mirrored what he did in North Carolina.
"At absolutely no point in this process has the governor even considered politicizing a storm that has taken the lives of eight South Carolinians," Symmes told The Post and Courier.
He added, "The governor is appreciative of the focus and attention the president's visit brought to South Carolina in what we have gone through and are getting ready to go through."
Local press were barred from covering Trump's tour of the Conway neighborhood, but hours before his arrival no campaign signs for McMaster were spotted near the church where the president shook hands with residents.
Along with the governor, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, both South Carolina Republicans, and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman, joined the president to survey recovery efforts.
Trump's North Carolina trip is featured more prominently in the White House video. As the video moves between clips from the president's visits in both states, viewers hear a lightly edited version of Trump's remarks at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point.
"Hurricane Florence was one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the Carolinas. One of the most powerful and devastating storms ever to hit our country," Trump can be heard saying at the start of the video. "To the families who have lost loved ones, America grieves with you, and our hearts break for you."
The first shot of the president's Conway visit happens 2 seconds into the video.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, a Republican member of the South Carolina delegation who was not on the trip, praised the president.
"Thank you President Trump for your visit to South Carolina yesterday. Your leadership during this crisis has been exceptional!" Duncan tweeted Thursday morning before retweeting the video of the president's tour in the Carolinas.