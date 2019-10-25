COLUMBIA — President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone during a visit to a historically black South Carolina college Friday where he touted his accomplishments in aiding African Americans, many of whom question the motives of the Republican leader.

Trump, who was more subdued than he has been at large rallies, did not mention criticism of his tweet this week comparing his impeachment inquiry to a lynching, but he praised the role of African Americans in building the country and the stature of Benedict College, even complimenting the theater.

In what was an official White House event, Trump pitched his achievements to win more support for African Americans in his 2020 re-election bid, including generating more jobs in an improving economy.

"I am talking about Lincoln more and more because the Democratic policies have let African Americans down and taken African American communities for granted," he told the invitation-only crowd. "Republicans will never, ever do that."

After receiving an award from the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center for backing a law to reduce the prison population and offer offenders rehabilitation to win jobs, Trump brought three former African American prisoners to the stage to share their stories of getting a second chance because of the president.

"I did not come home as an ex-felon; I came home as a returning citizen," said Alice Johnson, who the president released at the urging of celebrities Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

Trump asked each of the former prisoners to give him a list of inmates who could win early release but "only the right ones."

While he stayed on the topic of criminal justice reform for much of his hour-long speech, Trump strayed to take shots at Democrats for getting the country involved in foreign conflicts and starting an impeachment investigation that threatens his presidency.

Trump said the country could give scholarships to all inner-city children nationwide for the annual cost of having troops in the Middle East.

"Politicians drained America's wealth policing ancient tribal conflicts while leaving generations of African American children trapped in failing government schools," he said.

He also criticized previous administrations for backing trade deals that closed factories, and he jabbed at some politicians for fighting harder for undocumented citizens than native-born Americans.

And Trump complained about investigations into his actions starting before he became president, saying the justice system needs to be fair for "every single American."

"No crimes there," he said. "It's an investigation in search of a crime."

Trump appeared at Benedict a day before his top 2020 Democratic contenders are scheduled to address the Justice Center's forum.

The center is a group of African American politicians and activists whose members include Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Democrat. The center is run by Ashley Bell, a Georgia attorney and Trump administration appointee to the Small Business Administration who currently has a White House advisory post.

Trump's visit, announced a week ago, came as a surprise on campus and to major Democratic contenders. Benjamin criticized the preferential treatment Trump was receiving. The Democrats will answer questions at forum participants, while Trump gave a speech.

Still, Benjamin credited Trump Friday for managing to "stay between the lines" in keeping his speech's focus on criminal justice reform and avoiding too many controversial statements.

Trump's visit amid a bitter 2020 presidential race drew hundreds of protesters, many of whom were organized by Democratic campaigns and included large groups of African Americans.

Hundreds of protesters started marching toward the campus of the 149-year-old college near downtown an hour before Trump's arrival. They chanted, "Mr. Hate, leave our state," and "Hey-hey, ho-ho, Donald Trump has to go."

Ricky Mott, a 1999 Benedict graduate who lives in Columbia, said Trump's visit to a historically black college campus was ridiculous.

“Why have him at your school?” he said. “Students don’t want to see this.”

Most students could not attend. Only a handful of them were invited to hear the president. Other students said they were told stay in their dorms during Trump's visit. Some walked off campus to join protesters gathered outside Benedict's entrance on Harden Street.

Khalema Smith, a 2000 Benedict graduate, wore a purple shirt that read “We do not support 10/25/19.”

"I felt totally slapped in the face," she said. "This is an institution of sacredness."

The protesters were joined by hundreds of Trump supporters.

Arguments, sometimes heated, broke out. Pierre Wilson of Charlotte, who is African American, shouted, "Republicans freed the slaves," while the crowd chanted, "No more years."

"(Former President Barack) Obama was maybe the same color as me, but he did nothing for the black community," a man who identified himself only as Keith B told a group of protesters gathered around him. "He did more for the transgender community."

Trump's visit comes 10 months after he signed a criminal justice measure known as the First Step Act, which gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders, eases mandatory minimum sentences and encourages inmates to participate in programs designed to reduce the risk of recidivism. Such programs give inmates credits that they can use to gain an earlier release.

Trump said he backed the bill at the urging of governors, law-enforcement officers and faith leaders.

"They all asked me to fight for this forgotten community," Trump said. "I know criminal justice reform was not about politics. To this day, I'm not sure what I did was a popular thing or an unpopular thing, but I know it was the right thing to do."

Tanesha Bannister told the gathering that she would have served another five years in prison without the First Step Act.

"It was all about the political leaders thinking about who can be tough on crime and who can lock up the most and throw away the key. It de-humanized," she said. "But I'm standing here today saying this is what a second chance looks like."