One takeaway from President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News is that he doesn't like people coughing when he's speaking.
That includes when the culprit is former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney, the president's current and acting chief of staff.
According to a transcript released over the weekend, Mulvaney had an Oval Office coughing fit that interrupted Trump's interview with George Stephanopoulos.
As a result, Trump moved to kick Mulvaney out of the room. The topic was House Democrats wanting to get access to his tax returns.
"And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer," Trump says.
"Yeah. OK," says Stephanopoulos.
"I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that," Trump says.
Stephanopoulos points out "Your chief of staff."
Trump answers: "If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy. OK, do you want to do that a little differently than uhh —"
Stephanopoulos: "Yep, thank you."
For TV purposes, that part of the interview was done again, without Mulvaney coughing in the background.