Trump Chief of Staff (copy)

Former SC congressman and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was told to control his coughing by President Donald Trump. File/Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

One takeaway from President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News is that he doesn't like people coughing when he's speaking.

That includes when the culprit is former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney, the president's current and acting chief of staff.

According to a transcript released over the weekend, Mulvaney had an Oval Office coughing fit that interrupted Trump's interview with George Stephanopoulos.

As a result, Trump moved to kick Mulvaney out of the room. The topic was House Democrats wanting to get access to his tax returns.

"And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer," Trump says.

"Yeah. OK," says Stephanopoulos.

"I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that," Trump says.

Stephanopoulos points out "Your chief of staff."

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Trump answers: "If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy. OK, do you want to do that a little differently than uhh —"

Stephanopoulos: "Yep, thank you."

For TV purposes, that part of the interview was done again, without Mulvaney coughing in the background.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.