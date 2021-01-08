You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

Trump supporters harass Lindsey Graham at DC airport for refusal to overturn election

  • Updated
Capitol Breach Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Graham said Thursday that President Donald Trump must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the Capitol. A group of Trump supporters verbally harassed Graham through the halls of a Washington airport Friday. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

COLUMBIA — A group of President Donald Trump supporters verbally harassed U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham through the halls of a Washington, D.C., airport Friday after he declined to join the GOP effort to overturn the presidential election results.

Videos posted on social media of the incident showed what appeared to be about a dozen people in Reagan National Airport yelling at Graham that he is a "liar" and a "traitor" after he broke with Trump over the president's baseless allegations of election fraud.

"One day they will not be able to walk down the street," one woman in a Trump T-shirt can be seen saying. "It is today."

Police appeared to surround Graham and guide him through the airport while the Trump supporters continued slinging insults at him, demanding that he "audit the vote" and saying he "knew it was rigged."

In response to a request for comment, Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop said they "don't discuss security issues."

The incident came just a couple of months after Graham was hounded in the same airport by activists on the opposite end of the political spectrum. In that case, a group of liberals followed Graham through the airport criticizing him for moving forward with the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett shortly before an election.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Graham sent out multiple campaign fundraising emails about that incident, describing them as a "liberal mob" and an example of "the unhinged Left."

A longtime Trump ally, Graham split with the president this week in a Senate floor speech after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Graham insisted that President-elect Joe Biden was the lawful victor and saying "enough is enough" in regards to Trump's efforts to overturn the election results.

"It's not going to do any good," he said. "It's going to delay and it gives credibility to a dark chapter of our history."

But Graham has also resisted calls from many Democrats to remove the president, saying earlier Friday that he believes a second impeachment process would "do more harm than good."

Follow Jamie Lovegrove on Twitter @jslovegrove.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News