COLUMBIA — When students at the historically black Benedict College first heard President Donald Trump was coming to speak on campus, many believed it was a prank.

"I thought it was a joke," said freshman Enija Ashburn of Charleston. "I'm taking it as a joke."

Ashburn's reaction to the visit by a president who's often criticized for racially charged comments was repeated in separate interviews with more than 25 other Benedict students this week.

Trump is coming to the 149-year-old Columbia college Friday in what's become a historic weekend for presidential politics in South Carolina.

The top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will follow Trump at Benedict for a weekend-long forum on criminal justice.

The organization that managed to attract Trump and his chief Democratic rivals, 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, was founded by a group of African American Republican and Democratic politicians and activists ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign. The center is run by a Trump administration appointee.

Trump's visit "blindsided" Democratic candidates who agreed to come, though none are dropping out, S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said.

Last week's announcement that the president was coming to an event at a majority black campus that already booked 10 Democratic contenders was not universally well received.

"I know a lot of alums and students who are not happy," said Democratic Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, one of the forum's co-hosts and a member of the justice center.

The justice center's 80 members were not asked about having Trump speak at the forum, Benjamin said.

Benedict President Roslyn Artis was no longer listed as a member of the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center's senior advisory board soon after Trump's visit to her campus was announced. A college spokeswoman did not return several messages Wednesday seeking an explanation.

The event was pitched as a candidate forum for both parties on criminal justice, Benjamin said.

While Democratic candidates will take questions from the audience after presenting their criminal justice plans, Trump is expected to speak for an hour in what is an official White House visit, Benjamin said.

"This is not as it was originally conceived," he said.

Benjamin said he worked to relocate Trump's speech after hearing from local Republicans who could not get into Benedict's small venue. Organizers, however, chose to keep the event on campus.

Few expect Trump to be contrite about his tweet Tuesday comparing his impeachment inquiry with a lynching, a remark that upset many.

"My hope and prayers is that the president will respect the grounds (where he is speaking)," Benjamin said. "I ask that he speak in terms to unify people."

Trump is coming to an HBCU because of the work he has done to improve the lives of African Americans with an improving economy, said S.C. GOP Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

The forum's theme is looking for a "second step" after passage of the Trump-backed First Step Act that, among other things, allows federal prisoners to earn more credit for good behavior to reduce their time behind bars.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"If anyone else did this, they would be hailed by the media and folks who are more liberal," McKissick said. "With all he's done, it's not surprising that he would attend events in communities not used to seeing a Republican president."

The 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center was founded by Georgia attorney Ashley Bell, who was named a White House policy adviser on entrepreneurship and innovation last week after working as a regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Bell could not be reached for comment, but Oliver Gilbert III, the Democratic mayor of Miami Gardens, Fla., was one of the original members of the group when it launched in 2015. The group held a presidential forum that attracted three candidates at Columbia's Allen University that same year.

Gilbert said despite their political differences, members of the justice center want to reduce the number of people behind bars and help offenders lead productive lives after prison.

"There's consensus something has to be done," he said. "We understand that these are our children and that this will affect families."

Trump's lynching comparison was "reprehensible and uninformed," Gilbert said.

"To the thousands of people who have been lynched, that is real," he added.

Gilbert does not expect an apology Friday.

"I hope he's ready to talk about criminal justice reform," he said. "We need to put the politics aside and find solutions."

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.