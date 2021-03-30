Trump reiterates endorsement of SC GOP chairman after attorney announces challenge

COLUMBIA — Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his endorsement of S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick for reelection, a day after attorney Lin Wood announced he would challenge the incumbent.

In a statement March 30 expanding on the endorsement he first offered McKissick in a handwritten note last month, Trump said the incumbent "has done an outstanding job as South Carolina GOP chairman, electing more Republicans in 2020 than in over 140 years."

"Drew fought all the way to the Supreme Court to defend our voting laws — and WON," Trump said. "He will continue to grow the party and help Conservatives get elected in the Great State of South Carolina."

Wood announced March 29 he would challenge McKissick for the chairmanship only a few months after moving to the Palmetto State from neighboring Georgia. The former Atlanta-based attorney rose to national fame last year for spearheading baseless claims of election fraud after Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The chairman is elected at the state party convention, which is currently slated for May, while counties will hold local conventions throughout April.