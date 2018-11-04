With Election Day just hours away, President Donald Trump has recorded a last-minute robocall urging South Carolina voters to cast their ballots for Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington.
"There's only one way to keep making America great again, and that is by electing people like Katie Arrington to Congress," Trump says in the phone call.
The presidential message comes as Arrington's race with Democrat Joe Cunningham is showing signs of being much closer than Republicans envisioned months ago, with the National Republican Congressional Committee sinking almost $230,000 into ads on her behalf last week.
The Arrington campaign issued a statement about the presidential call shortly after 3:15 p.m. Sunday, saying the robocall had gone out "moments ago."
The number of households or potential voters reached by the message in the 1st Congressional District was not immediately available.
Audio of the phone call was also not immediately available, but Arrington's campaign provided a transcript of the dialogue.
In the message, Trump touts Republican-led accomplishments since he was elected president, including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
"We have great new trade deals, a wall being built on the border, the strongest military we have ever had; and we are taking care of our vets, including Veterans Choice," Trump goes on to say.
Then, the message shifts into a warning to GOP voters.
"But Nancy Pelosi is trying to elect radical liberals to Congress to turn back all the great things we have been doing and are going to do. If Pelosi’s Democrats win in November, these radical liberals will raise your taxes, take away seniors’ Medicare, and open our border to crime and to drugs," Trump said.
"We can’t afford Pelosi liberal Joe Cunningham in Congress. He will raise your taxes. He doesn’t care about healthcare. He has so many problems in so many different ways," the president added.
Trump called Arrington "very, very good at every subject but a real pro at healthcare, our military, our vets, our Second Amendment."
Arrington thanked Trump in a prepared statement following the robocall, echoing his words of praise.
"The President is right – I am truly prepared to serve the Lowcountry and will work tirelessly to support the conservative agenda of lower taxes, more jobs, a secure border, protection of the sanctity of life, defense of the 2nd Amendment and a rebuilt infrastructure," Arrington said in a statement following the call.
Cunningham, a 36-year-old construction attorney, issued a tweet following the robocall.
"You know it's a tight race when Katie Arrington brings in @realdonaldtrump to call me names. That's okay. I'm the youngest of five brothers. I don't scare easy," Cunningham tweeted.
The Sunday robocall was the third time in four days that Arrington, a 47-year-old state lawmaker, has sought a political boost from the Trump administration.
Lowcountry voters heard from the president's oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., in a robocall on Thursday night.
In that message, the younger Trump said, "My father, President Trump, needs Katie Arrington in Congress to drain the swamp, cut taxes, secure the border, and continue to make America great."
Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, campaigned for Arrington Saturday in Charleston at Andolini's Pizza in West Ashley.
Arrington will also be joined on the campaign trail Monday on Hilton Head Island by conservative power couple Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who left the network to become vice chair of America First Policies, a pro-Trump advocacy group and super PAC.
This is not the first time Arrington has gotten support from the nation's 45th president.
During Arrington's primary contest against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, Trump issued a late-afternoon tweet on the day of the primary in which Trump endorsing Arrington over Sanford.