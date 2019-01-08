President Donald Trump issued an invitation on Twitter for the National Champion Clemson football team to visit the White House.
"Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team," he wrote.
The message included a shout-out to South Carolina, which backed the president in both the 2016 election and GOP primary.
"A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina," he added. "Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H."
The Tigers crushed previous No. 1 Alabama 44-16 Monday night.
No timetable has been set for the return but a repeat trip would come after the Tigers visited the White House in 2017 following their second championship win, with that victory also coming over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
An invitation is not always a guarantee of attending. Pro sports teams and athletes have declined visits in protest of the president's conduct or policies.
Months after the season, the South Carolina women’s basketball national champion team of 2017 also received a White House invitation but did not participate because the date chosen conflicted with the practice schedule, coach Dawn Staley said.
The day picked was called to host various collegiate teams from across the country that won titles in their respective sports outside of football and men’s basketball. Those two teams are given their own individual days.
Meanwhile in Columbia, a Clemson University banner is now flying above the Statehouse Dome's flag pole, as is the tradition when a state school wins a championship.