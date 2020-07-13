Trump hails Berkeley sheriff's deputy who saved baby as example of positive policing

COLUMBIA — President Donald Trump praised a South Carolina sheriff's deputy Monday for saving the life of a baby, pointing to the incident from last year as an example of positive work law enforcement officers do for their communities.

Berkeley County Deputy William Kimbro and Kemira Boyd, the baby's mother, attended a roundtable at the White House designed to highlight heroic stories of police officers in action amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

In June 2019, Kimbro pulled over a speeding car and quickly learned that Boyd's 12-day-old baby girl, Ryleigh, was not breathing. The deputy worked to restart the baby's breathing as he called for medical help, a dramatic act captured on his body camera in a video that went viral.

"The police do such a great job, and there’s an example," Trump said after Boyd retold the tale. "That’s fantastic."

A year after the incident, Boyd asked Kimbro to become the baby's godfather as thanks for his actions. The Berkeley County Council also presented Kimbro with a special proclamation and the sheriff's office gave him a "Life-Saving Medal."

"We've been blessed and it's been a wonderful experience," Kimbro told Trump.

The incident was one of several stories Trump heard about during Monday's roundtable as he seeks to underscore good work law enforcement officers do, countering outrage over viral videos and stories of police abusing their authority, particularly with violence against unarmed African Americans.

"You don't hear these stories," Trump said of Kimbro's life-saving traffic stop. "That's why I think it's important to have a meeting like this."

Lawmakers have recently sought to enact policing reforms, without success as of yet, in response to national protests following the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has been one of the leaders of the GOP's proposals and has spoken in personal terms about his own troubling experiences with police. Democrats rejected Scott's first bill proposal last month, arguing that it did not go far enough.

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who attended Monday's roundtable, visited Columbia last week to show his support for Scott's efforts and to push back against some critics who have called for defunding police departments.