Trump focused on 'wrong numbers' when talking about those killed by police, says Sen. Scott

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said President Donald Trump focused on "the wrong numbers" when he claimed this week that "more white people" die at the hands of police.

As the only Black Republican in the Senate and who also led his party's efforts on police reform, Scott said there is no denying the disparities faced by people of color when it comes to policing.

"The facts are very simple. If you're an African American male, you are 2.5 times more likely to be shot by police, killed by police, than someone who is white," Scott said during a press availability in Charleston on Friday.

Scott was in Charleston alongside U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson for a workshop on federal Opportunity Zones and a recent rule change to incentivize long-term investment in low-income communities nationwide.

Carson, who chairs the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, said Trump has asked the council to focus on communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including African American and Hispanic communities.

"In some of the areas of greatest need, we have political forces that are against school choice, against the things that allow the person to ascend out of those conditions," Carson said.

"We're really focusing on those kinds of things in order to solve the bigger problems, instead of just putting Band-Aids on those areas," he added.

Scott's subtle rebuke of the president's understanding of race and policing came three days after Trump was asked in a CBS News interview why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement.

"So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask," Trump bristled in the interview Tuesday. "So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people."

While more white Americans by number are killed by the police, that doesn't present a full picture. Studies show people of color are killed at higher rates — a distinction the president did not acknowledge.

A federal study that examined lethal force used by the police from 2009 to 2012 found Black people had a fatality rate at the hands of police officers that was 2.8 times as high as that of white people.

A separate 2019 study by the University of Michigan, Rutgers University and Washington University found Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men.

The same study found that about 100 Black men and boys per 100,000 people, compared to 39 white men and boys per 100,000 people, are killed by police during their lifetimes.

"That should be problematic for all of us, and frankly it is," Scott said after summarizing the differences between the number Trump referenced.

Scott sought to bring some of those disparities to light when he recently led the Republican effort on police reform. The measure ultimately failed.

"The president's comments as it relates to the wrong numbers may have been accurate, but the reality of it is the world I'm looking at as an African American that's been stopped 18 times by law enforcement," Scott said.

"Am I at a greater risk for something bad happening than a white person stopping for police? The answer is 'yes,' " he said.

Asked if he has conveyed this to the president, Scott said he has not talked to Trump in the last couple of weeks.