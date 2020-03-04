Trump campaign launching TV ad in South Carolina after North Charleston rally

COLUMBIA — President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is going up with a TV ad buy in South Carolina using footage from his rally in the state last week, looking to lock down support after drawing a crowd of more than 13,000 to the North Charleston Coliseum.

The 90-second spot, which the Trump campaign said will air in Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg, York, Lancaster and Chester counties, serves as a way to counter the Democratic presidential ads that inundated South Carolina's airwaves for months in the lead-up to the state's Feb. 29 primary.

While not an overwhelming amount, the campaign's decision to spend $50,000 in South Carolina — a state that is not expected to be particularly competitive in the general election — also demonstrates the expendable resources his operation has at its disposal in this early stage of the race.

In addition to clips from Trump's speech, the ad features an array of voters at the rally speaking about their support for Trump.

"The nation is growing, jobs coming back," says an African American woman at the start of the ad.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"I love him," says a man with a Vietnam veteran cap. "Veterans love him."

Trump's rally came hours before former Vice President Joe Biden soared to a commanding victory in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary.

Several Democratic candidates have since dropped out and Biden went on to outperform expectations in many of the 14 Super Tuesday primaries, restoring his position as front-runner over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race to face Trump in November.