President Donald Trump's description of the impeachment investigation as a "lynching" is being condemned by Democrats — including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who said the president used the wrong racially charged word in portraying himself as a victim.
"I'm a product of the South. I know the history of that word,” Clyburn said Tuesday morning on CNN. “That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using."
Clyburn, D-S.C., acknowledged Trump "is prone to inflammatory statements, and that is one word that no president ought to apply to himself.”
Trump on Twitter called the process that House Democrats are using in the impeachment investigation a violation of normal procedures involving anyone accused.
"So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights," Trump tweeted.
"All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching," he added. "But we will WIN!"
Trump's use of the term of violence comes as the president is scheduled to be in South Carolina on Friday at Benedict College, an historically black campus in Columbia where students established an NAACP chapter in 1937 to support a nationwide campaign against lynching, according to the Green Book of South Carolina web site.
Lynching is defined as an attack by a mob leading to the death of someone, often by hanging, for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial. It became a practice of intimidation in the South by whites attacking blacks in the post-Reconstruction period through Jim Crow times.
According to a 2015 report from the Equal Justice Initiative, between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and the start of the civil rights movement in 1950, there were some 4,084 lynchings of black people in America — 800 more than had been previously reported. An estimated 185 of those lynchings occurred in South Carolina.
Trump will be at Benedict on Friday taking part in the school's 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum. Several of the Democrats in the 2020 field will also attend beginning Saturday, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.
While Clyburn was critical of the president's comparison, another South Carolina lawmaker, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, told reporters the term was fair use.
“I think that’s pretty well accurate,” Graham said, according to media reports from Capitol Hill Tuesday. He added the effort is a “sham” and a “joke” because the president doesn’t know the identity of his accuser and the process is playing out in private.
“This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American,” Graham said.
NBC News quoted the state's other U.S. senator, Tim Scott, the only African American Republican in the chamber, as also questioning the route House Democrats are pursuing, but at the same time refuting the president's language.
“There’s no question that the impeachment process is the closet thing to a political death row trial, so I get his absolute rejection of the process. I wouldn’t use the word lynching,” Scott said, according to producer Frank Thorp V's Twitter account.
Meanwhile, one of the president's communications aides, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, defended Trump's use of the term but with clarification.
“The president’s not comparing what‘s happened to him with one of our darkest moments in American history. He’s just not," Gidley told reporters, according to the White House's transcript of a media event Tuesday.
“What he’s explaining clearly is the way he’s been treated by the media since he announced for president," Gidley continued.
“The word impeachment was used about this president the day he was elected and before he was even sworn into office. Let’s not talk about that," he said. “I understand there are many people in the media who don’t agree with his language. He has used many words to describe the way he has been relentlessly attacked.”
Some Republicans have joined in criticizing the president's language.
"'Lynching' brings back images of a terrible time in our nation’s history, and the President never should have made that comparison," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
Check back with this developing story.