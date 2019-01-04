So much for Trey Gowdy's quiet return to private life.
The former South Carolina congressman on Friday found himself in a Twitter feud with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren just one day after he officially joined his home state's largest law firm.
In her tweet, Warren, D-Mass., accused Gowdy of wanting out from politics not because he was sick of it, but because he "wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck."
"(Gowdy) foamed at the mouth with power in Congress, then retired because he claimed he didn't enjoy it," Warren, a rumored 2020 Democratic presidential candidate wrote. "Now it's clear: Trey Gowdy just wanted a fat lobbyist paycheck. That should be illegal."
Gowdy, who made a name for himself in Washington, D.C., for his fierce interrogations, posted his own fiery message right back.
"I'm not lobbying. Not now. Or ever," he tweeted at Warren.
"Perhaps you were cracking open a beer when that was announced," Gowdy continued.
The beer dig came after Warren, in her recent Instagram live video, opened and drank a beer while talking about forming an exploratory committee for a possible 2020 White House run.
"Don’t mind your criticisms. Just be more sensitive to facts," Gowdy wrote.
Gowdy on Thursday announced he would be returning to Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough to lead its white-collar defense and government investigations team that will focusing on corporate compliance, among other areas.
"Thank you for the encouragement, accountability, and constructive criticism over the past 8 years. All are needed," Gowdy wrote elsewhere on Twitter in sharing the job news.
He then deployed a well-known Latin legal phrase — fiat justitia ruat caelum — which means "Let justice be done though the heavens fall."
Gowdy announced his retirement last year, ending four terms in Washington.