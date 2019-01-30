Former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy is moving from someone who hated Washington to being a pundit about it.
FOX News Channel announced Wednesday it hired Gowdy as a contributor.
He will offer "political and legal analysis across both FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming," a media alert said.
In addition to other roles in D.C., the announcement noted Gowdy, a Spartanburg Republican, was chair of the House Select Committee on the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya.
"During his time in Congress, Rep. Gowdy played a significant role in the congressional investigation of then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the terrorist attacks in Benghazi," it said.
Gowdy's salary was not disclosed but he begins immediately and will appear live from South Carolina. The frequency of his appearances is not set.
Gowdy, opted to leave Congress last year after serving four terms, expressing disappointment at Washington and what he was able to accomplish there.
He now works as a white collar criminal defense attorney for Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, the firm he wast with in the early 1990s before becoming a federal prosecutor.
Gowdy is part of a wave of former lawmakers who have left Congress and are now picking up network speaking contracts in their career aftermaths.
Others identified by The Hill new site include former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, with CBS; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, with MSNBC; and former Reps. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, and Mia Love, R-Utah, have appeared on CNN.
At least three other South Carolinians make regular pundit appearances on network political coverage, including former Democratic state lawmaker Bakari Sellers and former Republican lieutenant governor Andre Bauer on CNN, and consultant Antjuan Seawright on Fox.