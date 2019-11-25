COLUMBIA — It’s not just state Department of Motor Vehicles officials warning of inconveniences for those putting off the acquisition of a REAL ID until next year.

U.S. Travel Association chief Roger Dow said airport travelers risk marathon check-in lines or the possibility of missing flights altogether without the federally mandated card in hand by the October 2020 deadline — and 57 percent of Americans still don’t have one.

Nearly 100 million people still aren’t in possession of the document, which will prevent them from boarding domestic flights, accessing federal facilities or entering nuclear power plants.

“The concern, of course, is going to be just what the head of your DMV said. When it starts getting closer to Oct. 1, 2020, the crunch is going to be unbelievable,” Dow said.

This Thanksgiving, more than 55 million people will travel to a destination, including roughly 5 million by air, according to a recent AAA forecast. That’s a 2.9 percent increase overall from 2018, the second-highest volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Kevin Shwedo, head of the state DMV, told Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month what non REAL ID-compliant residents can expect as the deadline creeps closer.

“Any place I go, somebody comes up and says, ‘I’m going to get around to it,’” Shwedo said. “If you wait until January, I’m telling everybody, ‘you’ll wait as long as six hours. If you wait until next July, you may be there all day.’”

Only about a quarter of South Carolinians have signed up for a REAL ID, or 1 million people.

If that sounds bad, Dow said airport experiences could become nightmarish.

“Can you imagine the person at the front of the line that doesn’t have it? They’re not just going to say to the TSA person, ‘OK, I’ll go home.’ No, they’re going to start arguing and fighting, and they’re going to hold up the line for the rest of the people something fierce.”

According to a September U.S. Travel Association survey, if REAL ID enforcement began today, 78,500 people could be turned away, resulting in more than $40 million worth of lost travel spending, excluding airfares.

Over the course of a week, that’s 549,500 people and $282 million of lost spending.

Congress approved the REAL ID Act in 2005 on the strength of a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission, but Dow said states won extensions delaying its implementation.

“States all balked they didn’t have the time or money to do this, and so they kept kicking the can down the road,” Dow said. “This time, Homeland Security is saying, ‘absolutely not, we’re not going to extend it.’’

But with several states still not in compliance with the act or whose plans remain under review, Dow said federal officials may be forced to grant more time — but it’s not a risk worth taking, he added.

“You can’t bet on that,” he said. “It’s going to be chaos the last few months. This is the ultimate game of chicken.”

To obtain a REAL ID, people must have proof of identity, a Social Security card and two proofs of a current state address.