Trained SC gun owners could carry openly in public under bill lawmakers expect to pass

COLUMBIA — Trained gun owners in South Carolina could carry their weapons openly in public under a new bill that some top state lawmakers expect might pass as soon as this year.

Some gun-rights supporters argue the "open carry with training" bill would be a sensible expansion without going as far as other advocates who prefer a "constitutional carry" measure, which would allow all South Carolinians to carry guns openly regardless of whether they have a permit.

"This is an incremental step towards restoring our constitutional freedoms," said state Rep. Bobby Cox, R-Greenville, the bill's lead sponsor.

Despite its politically conservative reputation, South Carolina is currently one of only five states that prohibits the open carrying of handguns for permit holders, along with California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

The measure would maintain many of the limitations in place under state law, meaning gun owners would not be able to carry into businesses or private residences that do not want them.

Guns would also still be prohibited in a number of other places, including courthouses, hospitals, police stations, prisons, election polling locations, schools, day care facilities or any other places where guns are restricted by federal law.

But instead of being forced to conceal them elsewhere in public, gun owners with a permit could carry them openly. The permit process in South Carolina requires applicants to undergo a criminal background check, as well as a course in firearm safety and training.

The bill could also clear up some confusion in state law. Because the law explicitly bars open carry of handguns, some South Carolinians have interpreted it to allow open carry of long guns by omission, an issue that has yet to be resolved by the courts.

Lawmakers began considering the bill with a House subcommittee hearing Feb. 4 that featured testimony from several experts, including a Duke University law professor, two supporters of the bill from gun rights groups and one opponent of it from a gun safety group.

Joanne Walker, a South Carolina volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, argued the bill would lead to "a dangerous policy that would greatly expand the number of openly carried firearms in the state."

"Responsible gun owners have not traditionally carried guns openly," Walker said. "Open carry is generally a means of intimidation."

Amy Dillon, a firearms safety instructor and gun rights advocate, countered that the permit process in South Carolina ensures that people understand how to use their weapons appropriately and said it could help guard against situations in which someone else begins firing illegally.

"By supporting this bill, you will give a responsibly armed citizen the freedom of choice and flexibility of movement while carrying for the purpose of self defense and the defense of others," Dillon said.

The subcommittee plans to hold another hearing soon to hear testimony from the public before they vote on whether to advance the measure. It could make it to the House floor within the next few weeks.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, are both on board with the bill, giving it a good chance of passing through both Republican-dominated chambers and making it to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

Simrill said it is a "near certitude" that the bill passes out of the House. Massey said he expects the main issue in the Senate will be fitting it onto a busy calendar, but he believes it is possible they will be able to get it through before the session ends in May.

"I think South Carolinians in general support expanding gun rights for law-abiding gun owners, but they want to make sure it's law-abiding gun owners, so they're not going to want to expand gun rights for people who've been convicted of violent crimes," Massey said.

McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor "would absolutely sign it into law" if it makes it through the Legislature.

The process could still face several hurdles, both from critics on one side who believe it would be unsafe and from critics on the other side who say it does not go far enough.

When the bill makes it to the House floor, State Rep. Jonathon Hill said he plans to try to replace it with the broader "constitutional carry" version.

"I certainly think that we can do better than a restricted open carry," said Hill, R-Townville, who added that he fears that if they pass the more limited version, the Legislature won't consider any more gun bills in the future.

But Cox said he believes that, by passing the more limited version, it would help push them toward that broader goal in the future — after South Carolinians have had a few years to get used to the sight of guns carried openly on the street.