Top SC elections official submits resignation letter, set to leave at end of 2021

COLUMBIA — The longtime leader of South Carolina's elections agency submitted her letter of resignation May 12, informing the commission's chairman that she will leave her post at the end of the year after almost two decades on the job.

In the letter submitted to chairman John Wells and obtained by The Post and Courier, S.C. Election Commission executive director Marci Andino did not specify a reason for her departure but referenced an undisclosed discussion she had with Wells last week.

"I have dedicated most of my life's work to ensuring my fellow South Carolinians had the opportunity to vote in fair and impartial elections," Andino wrote.

"As I near the fulfillment of the duties of my current post, I stand proud of my accomplishments," she added. "And as I plan for future opportunities, I will always remain steadfast in my dedication to the preservation of our democracy."

A spokesman for the agency declined to comment beyond the contents of the letter.

Andino has served as the commission's executive director since 2003, managing the day-to-day operations of an agency tasked with overseeing the state's ballot box process.

But she came under fire from top Republicans last year after she recommended a series of changes to the state's election procedures that Democrats then used to file multiple lawsuits over the process.

Among her suggestions during the coronavirus pandemic, Andino encouraged lawmakers to let all voters cast absentee ballots, let voters apply for an absentee ballot online, remove a witness signature requirement for absentee ballots, let voters submit their absentee ballots in drop boxes and give election officials more time to process them.

Lawmakers adopted some of those proposals but rejected others. Democrats fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to get the witness signature requirement dropped, but the high court ultimately sided with the Republicans who wanted that measure to remain in place.

Andino's resignation comes as Republicans in the Statehouse have looked to give her agency more control over local election officials.

Powerful S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, proposed a bill this year that would empower the state Election Commission to "supervise and standardize the performance, conduct, and practices” of county election commissions."

That legislation passed the House but has not yet moved in the Senate, where lawmakers instead voted for a different bill that would add confirmation votes for the governor's election commission appointees but maintain county authority over the local process.