Tom Steyer sets goal of 'winning the state of South Carolina' in Hilton Head campaign stop

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Amid his continued rise in South Carolina Democratic presidential primary polls, California businessman Tom Steyer told a crowd of voters on Monday he has set a goal of getting 25 percent of the vote and "winning the state of South Carolina."

"We have until Saturday to do that," Steyer said during a breakfast meet-and-greet at the Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort, adding he has not been surprised to see his candidacy surging in the Palmetto State.

Most polls have Steyer receiving 13 percent to 20 percent support from likely South Carolina Democratic primary voters, putting him in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

State Rep. Michael Rivers, a Beaufort Democrat who had previously endorsed Sanders, announced at the outset of Steyer's event that he has now decided to back Steyer instead.

"One thing we know about him is he's not cheap," Rivers said to laughs, a reference to the billionaire candidate's extensive spending.

"He's not greedy. He's compassionate, that makes a big difference. And he's got courage as one of the first people to openly say that Donald Trump should be impeached."

While much of Steyer's outreach has been focused on chipping in to Biden's support among African Americans, his Hilton Head event mostly featured white voters who said they have also been drawn to the message in Steyer's TV ads that have flooded South Carolina airwaves in recent months.

Albert Blanchard, a retired IT consultant, said he is worried that Sanders would be "too far left," including his signature Medicare-for-all proposal, which Steyer does not support.

"I just don't believe (Sanders) could ever beat Trump," Blanchard said. "But I think somebody with drive like this (Steyer), if they can pull that vote together, would probably have the best chance."

Steyer later went to a luncheon in Beaufort before heading to Charleston for Monday night's South Carolina Democratic Party dinner.