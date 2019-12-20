COLUMBIA — Some of South Carolina's tiniest school districts will collectively get $22 million toward upgrading or building regional education centers if they follow through with plans to consolidate their administrative offices.

The grants, approved by the State Board of Education, are part of the $50 million legislators dangled in the state budget to incentivize poor, rural districts to merge on their own following decades of resistance or risk being forced to do so later without the cash.

Six districts in Barnwell, Clarendon and Hampton counties are crafting legislation to become three. Once finalized, the separately tailored bills should pass quickly, allowing that first-round money to flow.

"This is to support those counties that are leaning toward consolidation," state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman said. "We need to see that commitment."

Future grants, to be decided after the laws pass, will help cover the costs of consolidation, such as equalizing teacher salaries, paying down debt and buying mutual computer software.

This round of money is aimed at helping the state's smallest districts — which, on their own, struggle to provide students the basics toward a diploma — increase students' opportunities through a regional approach. The hope is to mimic what the Continuum, which opened this year in Lake City, is providing for students in the rural Pee Dee.

There, high school juniors and seniors can take courses offered through Francis Marion University to earn credit toward both their high school diploma and college degree. Students can also take dual-credit classes in welding, industrial maintenance, and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) through Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Classrooms use the latest equipment and technology — not the decades-old stuff found in many existing career centers in rural areas — enabling students to graduate prepared for well-paying jobs in high demand.

The $25 million Continuum was possible because of one person: wealthy benefactor Darla Moore, a Lake City native.

Spearman is asking lawmakers for an additional $150 million next year to bring the concept to other poor and struggling regions around the state that can't possibly afford to do so on their own.

"It could be a game changer, potentially," said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, who represents most of the districts eligible for this year's incentive money.

"It’s an investment in those communities and says to them we’re not just saying we care about education," he said. "We care about children in rural South Carolina getting the same opportunities" as the state's more affluent districts.

He called this year's money "a start."

The grants approved by the state Board of Education last week give $10 million each to Barnwell and Hampton counties and $2.2 million to Clarendon County. Additional awards that don't depend on consolidation provide $650,000 to make repairs at the adult education and alternative school that serves three Florence County districts, and $850,000 to the Continuum to buy additional training panels for HVAC and industrial-maintenance classes, which include hydraulics and industrial wiring.

The Continuum grant was essentially a vote of encouragement for the model that will, hopefully, be replicated statewide, Spearman said.

The board's allocations followed districts' final applications, which sought far less than they initially requested in August on wish lists criticized by lawmakers.

Only Clarendon County got its full final request toward transforming an empty building into a fine arts center for music, dance and drama courses.

Barnwell County asked for either $30 million to build a new career center or $15 million to add a 32,000-square-foot addition and upgrade equipment. Hampton County sought $37 million to build a new, shared high school for its combining two districts and a career center that also serves Allendale County students.

"We are grateful for the funding. We hope this is the first payment on our request for $37 million," Hampton Superintendent Ron Wilcox and Estill Superintendent Martin Wright said in a joint statement.

Even with the mergers, Barnwell and Clarendon will remain multidistrict counties, as the largest district in each chose not to participate. In Barnwell County, combining Williston and Blackville creates a district that's still fewer than 1,500 students — the number targeted by lawmakers for consolidation.

Bamberg County's two districts, both tiny, are no longer pursuing a merger despite submitting an application in August, making them ineligible for this year's incentive money.

"I think, as we move forward, they will see it’s to their benefit," Hutto said. "These are the last of the small districts, and I think it’s just a matter of time" before they become one district per county.

He stressed it's about consolidating administration and school boards, not closing schools.

"People need to understand we're not consolidating schools, unless the counties themselves decide that’s what they want to do," Hutto said.