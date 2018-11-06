COLUMBIA — Three South Carolina congressman have secured reelection in races they were expected to win, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, defeated Democratic challenger Mary Geren in the Upstate's 3rd Congressional District.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state's lone Democratic congressman from Columbia, won a 14th term over Republican challenger Gerhard Gressman and Green Party candidate Bryan Pugh in the 6th Congressional District of the Midlands.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, won an eighth term in office by defeating Democrat Sean Carrigan in the Midlands' 2nd Congressional District, which includes Aiken through parts of Columbia.

All four of the state's other races were too close to call as of 9:40 p.m.

Jamie Lovegrove is a political reporter covering the South Carolina statehouse and congressional delegation. He previously covered Texas politics in Washington for The Dallas Morning News and in Austin for the Texas Tribune.