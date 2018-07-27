You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
SC congressman joins call to impeach Rosenstein
If there's one thing I've learned about covering politics since moving to South Carolina, it is this: There is always a South Carolina connection.
That tradition continued Wednesday night when 11 House Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, led the charge with Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. (Context: All of the Republicans who filed these articles of impeachment are members of the conservative Freedom Caucus.)
And among the 11 Republicans, we find that South Carolina connection: South Carolina's own U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.
Why do they want to impeach Rosenstein? According to a statement from Meadows, the 11 lawmakers accuse the Department of Justice of "intentionally withholding embarrassing documents and information."
They also allege the DOJ hid investigative information from Congress, abused the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act and failed to comply with subpoenas.
As Meadows said in an interview on Fox News, "Why do we have to dig so deep to find out information that should come free-flowing if we're really interested in justice?"
Why does Duncan want to impeach Rosenstein? Here's what the lawmaker posted on his Facebook account Thursday evening:
"Last night, I was a part of a small group of 11 House Republicans who filed articles of impeachment against Rod Rosenstein. This is an issue I take very seriously, and a decision I didn't enter into lightly. I felt this action was warranted because of the unprecedented level of obstruction that the DoJ has shown towards Congress by the withholding and redacting important documents, and their refusal to comply with a number of congressional subpoenas. Who investigates the investigators? The answer is supposed to be Congress, but when that process is impeded, action must be taken. The American people don't want another congressional hearing, they want results. That's why I joined my colleagues in taking this strong, but what I believe to be an appropriate in order to restore balance and get results."
The first wrinkle: The move happened just before August recess, a strategic move the Freedom Caucus has deployed before.
The second wrinkle: House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday came out against the move by the group of Republicans.
And there's another layer: On Thursday morning, Jordan announced his own plans to run for Speaker of the House.
But now there's also a plot twist: A report from The Hill late Thursday states Meadows is now backing off the impeachment move after meeting with members of Republican leadership. Meadows reportedly says he will now push for a contempt process rather than impeachment.
Politics gets personal next week in Charleston for two groups of mass shooting survivors
Jaclyn Corin wanted to meet the people who really understand: The people who know how bullets pierce through flesh and rip apart lives, the people who understand the emotional wake a mass shooting leaves behind when its national profile begins to fade.
And so, when Corin comes to Charleston next week for a town hall on gun reform, she will first meet privately with the loved ones of those who died in the Emanuel AME Church shooting — the people who understand her trauma in a way few do.
"Empathy feels different than sympathy. We receive sympathy all the time. It’s a different feeling when they know exactly what we’re going through, said Corin, a 17-year-old who survived the Valentine’s Day massacre earlier this year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
In an interview with me by phone on Thursday, Corin said she didn’t want the roundtable to be public. After all, so much of her life is these days.
Like the families of the Charleston church shooting victims, Corin’s national profile rose out of tragedy.
Since surviving one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings, Corin and about 20 other survivors have formed the March for Our Lives movement to call for stricter gun laws.
Their plea for policy change has since spread on social media, through rallies and in schools across the country. This summer, the students decided to take their message on tour in what they are calling the “Road to Change,” where they plan to visit some 75 cities over the span of two months.
It’s why 12 of the survivors, including Corin, will be in Charleston on Tuesday night hosting a public town hall as part of the tour to discuss gun violence. But about an hour before the event at the Sottile Theatre in downtown Charleston, Corin and her fellow survivors will meet with family members of the Charleston church shooting victims.
"The public event is to speak about solutions. The roundtable meeting is about sharing advice and comforting each other through grief and pain," she told me.
Read more: Parkland shooting survivors to meet with Emanuel AME families ahead of town hall
In other news
SC Senator Greg Hembree hospitalized http://bit.ly/2NPketD (Sun News)
4,815 phones taken from SC inmates in past year. Is the contraband crackdown working? http://bit.ly/2LTdlXR (The State)
AND ONE MORE THING: Office hours for Rice and Sanford
Congressman Tom Rice and Mark Sanford will be holding office hours today throughout their congressional districts today. Rather than trolling them on Twitter, you can actually go out and talk to them about your concerns.
Here's where they will be today, as publicized by their respective offices.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford
3 p.m.
Neighborhood Office Hours
Parking Lot in front of Bi-Lo
1625 North Main Street, Summerville
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Ruby Town Center
263 Market St
Ruby, SC 29741
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Blenheim Town Hall
106 E. High St
Blenheim, SC 29512
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Pam’s Restaurant
1009 West Bobo Newsom Hwy
Hartsville, SC 29550
