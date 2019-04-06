Ernest F. 'Fritz' Hollings, a former governor and senator, said a lot during the seven decades he served in public office. Here are 11 quotes from among thousands of quips summarizing his thoughts.
"I'll take a drug test if you'll take an IQ test."
— To Republican Henry McMaster during a 1986 Senate race debate
"You're full of prunes."
— To Republican Tommy Hartnett during a 1992 Senate race debate after Hartnett demanded Hollings apologize for disrespecting Strom Thurmond
"He's a (expletive) skunk, I can tell you that right now."
— During the 1998 Senate race about GOP opponent Bob Inglis
"We've got this ... what is it ... Buffcoat and Beaver or Beaver and something else. I haven't seen it, I don't watch it, but whatever it is, it was at 7, Buffcoat, and they put it on now at 10:30."
— To then-Attorney Janet Reno about television content and MTV's "Beavis and Butthead" cartoon
"Shoot all the economists ... Shoot all the pollsters."
— During his 1984 run for president
"Everybody likes to go to Geneva. I used to do it for the Law of the Sea conferences and you'd find these potentates from down in Africa, you know, rather than eating each other, they'd just come up and get a good square meal in Geneva."
— On African diplomats who traveled to Switzerland for international trade agreement talks
They "should draw a mushroom cloud and put under it: 'Made in America by lazy and illiterate Americans and tested in Japan.' "
— To South Carolina workers in defending the quality of U.S. manufactured goods
“As we meet, South Carolina is running out of courts. If and when every legal remedy has been exhausted, this General Assembly must make clear South Carolina’s choice, a government of laws rather than a government of men.”
— As governor in urging the state to accept desegregation
"Last of the Mohicans."
— A contextual reference to himself during his final Senate run in 1998 as one of the South's few remaining white Democrats
"Let's understand, of course, that President (Bill) Clinton debased the Office of the Presidency. But let's say once and for all that we are not going to have the political hijacking of the Office of the Presidency. Let's be certain when we vote this week that we don't debase the Constitution."
— Speaking against removing Clinton from office in the Monica Lewinsky scandal
"The newspaper had, in my hometown, one of the Letters to the Editor ended, 'We hope Hollings enjoys his retirement, because we sure as hell will.' "
— On his exit from Washington