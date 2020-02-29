The liquor industry wants Sunday sales in SC. A key lawmaker says no.

Even before James Island state Rep. Peter McCoy got nominated to become South Carolina's next U.S. attorney, he wasn't going to budge.

He's against liquor stores opening for business on Sundays.

It's not a religious thing or that he may not need to face reelection if the Senate confirms his new federal gig.

It's more that mom-and-pop liquor store owners tell him they're against having to compete with the Big Box sellers and stay open seven days a week.

"They don't want it, then I don't want it," said McCoy, Republican chairman of the law-writing House Judiciary Committee.

The bill at hand, H.B. 3082, would allow for local public referendums on the Sunday question.

The issue flared up recently when mailboxes were hit on James Island with pro-sales flyers aimed at McCoy's voters, friends and neighbors.

Not much is detailed about the origins of the group on the mailers beyond their pro free-market message: Let SC Decide.

Backing Sunday sales means leveling "the playing field with beer and wine," the notes say, and gives "more options for those who want to make purchases of liquor on the weekend."

"Make sure Rep. McCoy knows you support letting South Carolina decide today," it adds.

The return address for comments is McCoy's Statehouse office in Columbia.

South Carolina is one of only seven states without Sunday sales, according to the Let SC Decide webpage.

Wesley Donehue, the South Carolina consultant behind the mailing, said there's nothing unspirited about what his client — industry giant Diageo — is up to: a shopping-friendly Sunday.

Diageo bills itself as one of the world's largest producers of spirits and beers, with a variety of popular tasty brands including Crown Royal whiskey, blended J&B, Captain Morgan rum, Smirnoff vodka and Tanqueray gin.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., which spent $36,000 on lobbying in the S.C. Statehouse last year, is also a backer.

Sunday is the second-busiest shopping day of the week, they note.

Donehue doesn't buy the argument that smaller liquor stores would be pressured if one of the last vestiges of South Carolina's blue laws were to go away.

"Nothing is forcing them to stay open," he said. "That's the beauty of this. If they don't want to stay open, they don't have to."

There's good money to be gathered by the state tax collectors if 52 booze shopping days were added to the calendar. Liquor Excise Tax numbers for fiscal year 2019 totaled nearly $53 million, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

The total fiscal 2019 gross sales for beer, wine and liquor stores was nearly $893 million.

McCoy isn't the only ranking lawmaker whose voters were targeted; cards were also sent to homes in the district of Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, Donehue said.

McCoy was taken aback by the timing of the mailer's February appearance. The bill was filed in late 2018 and hasn't garnered much attention since.

Anyway, with the state budget coming up and education reform still needing to be debated ahead of the May end of session, McCoy flatly doesn't see moving Sunday liquor into a priority slot.

No matter where the industry sends its mail.