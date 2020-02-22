The Democrats' ideas for health care vary. Here's how each would change SC

Health care reform definitely helped Democrats win in the 2018 midterm elections.

Heading into Saturday's primary, candidates in the presidential race hope their views on the same issue will propel them here.

Casting a vote for any Democrat in South Carolina means casting a vote in favor of expanding the government's role in health care, experts say.

“Even the more modest Democratic plans for a public option would cover poor, uninsured people who have been left out of the system because states have not expanded Medicaid,” said Larry Levitt, a health policy expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

On some health care issues, Democrats are in lockstep. All of them support allowing the government to negotiate the prices it pays for medications, an idea that has been around since the early 2000s, Levitt said. And each of the Democrats would protect abortion rights, for instance.

All say they are committed to achieving universal health care coverage for all Americans. The debate about how to achieve this has been central to the 2020 Democratic primary.

Major health care reform

Progressive and moderate candidates are split on Medicare for All proposals, which would scrap the health insurance industry.

Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan would mean Americans would no longer have to pay premiums, copays or deductibles. Estimates for the cost of the plan vary, with The Urban Institute's guess at $34 trillion over 10 years being among the highest.

Sanders is a strong critic of half-measures, saying in Nevada on Wednesday that plans to build on the Affordable Care Act only continue "the status quo.”

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former Indiana mayor, supports a public option. Buttigieg released his Medicare for All Who Want It plan in September. Among its key tenets are an increase in payments some receive to buy private insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Regardless whether you use the public option or buy your own insurance, Buttigieg would cap the cost of health insurance at 8.5 percent of your income. Buttigieg has sharply criticized Medicare for All as taking away people’s choices and too expensive.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar wants to prop up the Affordable Care Act by increasing the amount the government kicks in for people to buy insurance. She's calling for the creation of a nonprofit public option, either through Medicare or Medicaid. She also supports a proposal in Congress allowing people to buy into Medicaid.

Joe Biden often touts his role in passing the Affordable Care Act as Barack Obama's vice president. In his presidential campaign, Biden has repeatedly said he wants to build upon the Affordable Care Act. He would pay for these new measures by raising the capital gains tax. Biden criticizes Medicare for All plans as untenable, noting the difficulty his coalition faced in passing Obamacare.

Biden’s plan calls for adding a public option, and one that would be more progressive than the one Obama’s administration imagined when drawing up the Affordable Care Act.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren co-sponsored Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal in Congress. But unlike Sanders, Warren supports rolling out the plan over three years, beginning with a public option in her first year in office. She pegs her Medicare for All plan at $20.5 trillion.

Warren would pay for her Medicare-for-All plan with contributions from employers and an increased payroll tax.

Tom Steyer, a billionaire who has spent millions on ads in South Carolina, says he will create a “competitive public option to drive down costs.” He also supports galvanizing the Affordable Care Act by increasing how much help customers receive from the federal government when they buy a plan on the exchange.

The rising cost of health care

Polling has shown the cost of their prescriptions is one of voters' top issues, said Christian Soura, the state's former Medicaid director and now a vice president at the S.C. Hospital Association.

Democrats align on many proposals to lower the cost of prescriptions and hospital stays, Soura said. They mostly agree that Americans should be able to buy medications from Canada. But they diverge on other ideas, Soura said, including proposals that would enable the American government to make its own drugs.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Sanders would peg what Americans spend on prescriptions to other major countries. His Medicare for All plan would also cap the amount Americans spend on prescriptions to $200 per year.

Buttigieg has said he would end surprise hospital bills by limiting what health providers can charge. He would also include a monthly cap on prescription costs into Medicare and his public option.

Klobuchar wants to ease the entry of generic medications to the market. Her platform also calls for eliminating surprise hospital bills and “stopping the sale of junk health insurance plans” that offer skimpy coverage on the cheap.

Biden would set up a drug pricing review board that would link the prices Americans pay for drugs to costs in other countries. In addition, Biden says he would work to increase the supply of generic drugs. His plans also call for an end to surprise billing, by limiting what health care providers can charge.

Warren's support for a Medicare for All plan would solve many of the struggles Americans face trying to pay their medical bills, she says. She also supports the idea that the government should make its own generic drugs "where the market has failed."

Steyer too says he would peg and cap American drug prices based on prices paid in other countries. His administration would seek to "break the corporate stranglehold over our health care system," his website states.

Preparing for a silver t sunami

Teresa Arnold, AARP’s South Carolina director, said lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors is the lobby's top priority.

“Our health care system costs too much, wastes too much, makes too many mistakes and gives back too little value for our money," Arnold said.

But candidates' proposals for seniors extend beyond lowering the price of drugs.

Sanders would lift the payroll tax cap on income, so the highest-earning Americans would pay more into Social Security. Sanders' Medicare for All plan would fully cover home-based and other types of care for older adults. He also advocates for expanding the Social Security program.

Buttigieg released a plan to improve coverage of long-term care in November. That plan calls for a new program that would fund “a fully-covered benefit of $90 per day for long-term care for as long as they need it.” Buttigieg also supports a higher minimum check for Social Security recipients.

Klobuchar is the only candidate among the front-runners in South Carolina who has not said she would support a higher minimum check for Social Security recipients, according to research from Boston College. She does advocate for a new tax credit that would give caregivers a financial break.

In her platform for seniors, Klobuchar says she wants to tackle Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia by adding research dollars to efforts to search for cures.

In Biden’s “plan for Older Americans,” he says his top priority is taking on prescription drug companies. Biden would leave the current Medicare system unchanged, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. He also supports a higher minimum check for Social Security recipients.

Warren's plan would increase the benefits everyone on Social Security by at least $200 a month. She would pay for these increases by instituting a 15 percent tax on incomes over $250,000. Warren supports the creation of a tax credit for caregivers.

Steyer’s platform calls for expanding retirement programs but he has not specified whether he would make any changes to Social Security. He has said he will invest $80 billion into expanding America’s caregiving workforce.