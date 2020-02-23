'The culture's not changing': Stiffer SC laws sought as college hazing incidents continue

COLUMBIA — Six years after the hazing-related death of a Clemson University student, lawmakers say South Carolina's penalties don't go far enough in trying to end the practice.

Currently, hazing is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $500 or 12 months in jail. A proposal in the Statehouse would make South Carolina the 14th state where hazing carries felony charges, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“When you look at our hazing law in South Carolina, it’s very incomplete," said state Rep. Gary Clary, a Clemson Republican who is the lead sponsor of a bipartisan bill. The measure had its first hearing last week before a S.C. House subcommittee.

Prompted by the death of 19-year-old Tucker Hipps and stories of hazing-related fatalities and injuries at colleges across the country, Clary and other lawmakers worry that without stronger penalties, the harmful behavior could continue unchecked.

Cindy Hipps, Tucker's mother, urged lawmakers to act.

“Losing Tucker has been the most devastating thing that’s happened to our friends, our family and our community,” she told lawmakers at a hearing last week.

In 2014, Hipps' body was found at the bottom of a bridge over Lake Hartwell. He had fallen to his death during a Sigma Phi Epsilon morning pledge run.

The Hipps family was later awarded $250,000 in a settlement with Clemson, and Sigma Phi Epsilon was removed from campus.

Hipps’ death led to the 2016 Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which compels colleges to disclose violations committed by fraternities and sororities.

“I'm not down on fraternal organizations but I do think that this bill could be used as a deterrent. I personally don't want to see a bunch of boys go to jail but I think that as it stands, the culture's not changing,” Cindy Hipps said.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in 2018 making the act permanent.

Several Greek organizations were hit with hazing-related sanctions last year, according to recent Tucker Hipps Act notifications.

Lander University in Greenwood suspended the Kappa Alpha Psi chapter for six years after an investigation found “provisional members being paddled” at an off-campus location.

Clemson’s Delta Chi fraternity is under disciplinary probation until Dec. 31, 2021 after an investigation found new members were “required to participate in act of personal servitude."

Pi Kappa Phi’s University of South Carolina Upstate chapter is suspended through the fall related to an October hazing incident.

Jarod Holt, director of fraternity and sorority life at USC's Columbia campus, supports stronger hazing laws.

University officials in November suspended Lambda Chi Alpha’s chapter through 2023 with backing from the fraternity’s national board of directors after the school fielded three sets of complaints over a six-week period in the fall, including two reports of hazing.

“If somebody is engaged in hazing, they deserve to be charged. They deserve to go to jail,” Holt told lawmakers.

Democratic state Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Kingstree attorney, said he liked much of the bill but supports language that would allow misdemeanor hazing charges to be expunged after a period of time.

“Indiscretions in your youth, I don’t necessarily think should follow you the rest of your life,” he said. A medical amnesty amendment may also be worked into the bill’s final version, prioritizing the safety of students over criminal prosecution.

At the state’s largest university, Holt said incoming freshman are versed on appropriate student behavior and anti-hazing policies. USC has a large Greek life community, with about 6,300 students. Before any of them can pledge, Holt said they’re required to take an online hazing course and learn about resources that exist for reporting incidents.

This summer, several USC representatives will attend the Institute for Hazing Prevention conference at Vanderbilt University.

“We take this topic extremely seriously,” Holt said.

Exempt from hazing penalties is physical activity related to athletic training or sanctioned military exercises, a nod to institutions such as The Citadel.

“Activity at The Citadel is ramped up to cause a certain level of distress,” said state Rep. Chris Murphy, a North Charleston Republican who graduated from the military college and has a son at the school. “We have zero tolerance for hazing.”