Temporary leader of troubled SC's public safety agency nominated to take over as director

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday nominated a 29-year veteran of South Carolina's public safety agency to take over as director, 10 months after asking him to fill in temporarily.

McMaster needs the Senate's blessing to remove the word "acting" in front of Robert Woods IV's title to officially be the director of the Department of Public Safety, a job that entails managing more than 1,200 employees statewide including the Highway Patrol.

Woods, a 54-year-old Citadel graduate who worked for the Charleston Police Department, said his primary goal since Feb. 1 has been to stabilize and energize the department, which has been in turmoil for more than a decade and beset with sinking morale and high employee turnover.

"I’ve learned this lesson: It is not 'I' who serves best. It is 'we' who serves best," said Woods, who spent two years with the Charleston Police Department before joining the state Highway Patrol.

In his latest role, he said, "It's been 'we' who adapted daily in operations to the COVID work environment, responded to the complexities of social justice issues and civil unrest and joined together to find innovative ways to improve working conditions and bolster employee morale."

As DPS director, his job is to oversee the Highway Patrol as well as several smaller divisions, including the State Transport Police, which polices commercial trucking, and the Bureau of Protective Services, which provides security on Statehouse grounds.

But it's the Highway Patrol where complaints, including uneven discipline, mounted most.

The last director, Leroy Smith, announced last fall he would not seek a third term at the helm, after years of legislators calling for his removal.

McMaster's last pick for Smith's replacement, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, removed his name from contention in late January after his first confirmation hearing unexpectedly veered to questions over unpaid taxes he'd since paid.

The Republican governor indicated he's confident Woods' nomination will go smoother, and two GOP senators at the announcement confirmed they see no problem with his approval sailing through. Sens. Mike Gambrell, R-Belton, and Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, both sit on the Senate committee that will screen Woods.

A promotion within the ranks will likely ease troopers' concerns about an outsider again taking over. Without referring to Smith, who came to South Carolina after 22 years in Florida, McMaster noted the importance of putting someone in charge who has direct experience with the agency and is "very familiar with the people" of South Carolina.

Also in Woods' corner is State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel, whose opinion carries a lot of weight in the Statehouse and who knows Woods personally as his former boss. Then-Gov. Mark Sanford made Keel, a veteran SLED official, director of DPS in 2008 to clean up a mess amid allegations of trooper misconduct.

Keel, who returned to SLED as its director in 2011, said he worked with Woods closely after promoting him to captain of the Highway Patrol's emergency traffic management unit, which coordinates traffic flow during hurricane evacuations and other emergencies. Woods started as a trooper stationed in Spartanburg and Charleston counties and would become head of the patrol's administrative support division.

"I think I can stand here and speak for all law enforcement in South Carolina. We are happy today," Keel said of the nomination. "He is respected. He is a very intelligent person. He has honesty and integrity that's above reproach. He will support the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, but he will also hold them accountable."