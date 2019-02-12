A look at legislation to improve SC schools

House Speaker Jay Lucas' 84-page proposal for overhauling public education includes:

- Ending the social promotion of third-graders who can’t read by revising the definitions and exemptions in the 2014 Read to Succeed law. In schools where lots of kids can’t read on grade level, reading coaches must be approved by the state.

- Requiring school districts of fewer than 1,000 students to merge with a neighbor in the county. Seven districts in counties with multiple districts have as few as 600 students.

- Dissolving districts where failing scores have put them in emergency status for four consecutive years. The state school board would decide whether to put the schools in a higher-performing neighboring district, reopen the schools as part of charter school district or transfer management to a newly created Transformation District.

- Increasing the minimum salaries for first-year teachers by $3,000 to $35,000 next school year. Lucas hopes to phase in a 10 percent raise for other teachers over a couple of years.

- Calling for an eventual revamp of how teachers get raises. The bill asks the state Department of Education to recommend by July 2021 how to replace the state’s minimum salary schedule, which pays teachers according to their college degree and years of experience, with up to nine promotion levels. Each level would span a range of salaries.

- Incentivizing effective teachers to work in schools with unsatisfactory ratings. Qualifying teachers’ children could go to college tuition-free.

- Allowing districts to reimburse teachers who travel more than 25 miles one way.

- Awarding businesses a $2,000 tax credit for each teacher hired for summer internships

- Creating a Zero to Twenty Committee tasked with coordinating improvement efforts from preschool through college. The lieutenant governor would chair the 10-person board. The director would be part of the governor’s Cabinet.

- Publishing teacher satisfaction surveys on their working conditions in an effort to weed out bad principals.

- Publishing a report card on teacher-training programs, to include certification success rates and how long their graduates stay in the profession.

- Awarding lottery scholarships to students getting an industry certificate.

- Allowing districts to require more than the state-mandated 24 credits for a high school diploma. In high schools with block scheduling, students can earn what’s needed by the end of their junior year.

- Requiring high schoolers to take math and English in the 12th grade in order to qualify for lottery scholarships.

- Requiring students to qualify for degree programs at technical colleges. Minimum math and reading scores would be set by 2021. Many students graduate high school so unprepared, they must take remedial math and English before taking college-level courses. That would end. Remediation would be offered in high school, restoring technical colleges’ original job-training role.

- Regionalizing career centers for high school students, to include making technical colleges the career center.

- Updating the 2005 Education and Economic Development Act, which was supposed to align students’ interests with available careers. Career pathways offered in high schools must include at least one aligned with jobs in high demand locally.

- Requiring school boards to adopt ethics policies and its members to undergo training.