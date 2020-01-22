COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's third State of the State address sounded a lot like his first two, as he touched on familiar themes of improving education, giving taxpayers their money back, and supporting law enforcement and the military.

The Republican governor largely repeated Wednesday what he laid out in his budget proposal, including giving every K-12 teacher a $3,000 raise; expanding state-paid, full-day 4-year-old kindergarten; and making college more affordable for in-state students, whether they're going to a technical or four-year school.

And he ties all of that to one thing — ensuring South Carolina's economic engine continues to roar.

"The time is now to act, to take dramatic and decisive action — to secure our prosperity for generations to come, and to assure all of South Carolina's parents that their children will not be left behind," he said.

"South Carolina is winning," he said to begin and end the speech, repeating a phrase he's used for years.

"The nation's economy is booming and so is ours. We are roaring into the twenties with a vibrant economy and a growing population," he added in a line that draws a connection to the 1920s, when the nation's economy grew while South Carolina's plummeted.

He touted the state's record-low unemployment and $10 billion in expected business investments announced during his tenure, while noting the state's shortage of qualified workers for existing jobs.

"We have around 70,000 jobs looking for people," he said.

Educating South Carolinians for those existing and future jobs, he explained, is why legislators should put $50 million into rural career centers where high school students can take courses toward a degree or certificate, triple what the state spends on scholarships for poor students, and pay 100 percent of college tuition for the state's active-duty National Guardsmen.

McMaster's 45-minute speech before a joint session of the General Assembly was devoid of any surprises whatsoever, unlike his GOP predecessors who stunned legislators with new proposals.

He also did nothing to rankle legislators as they did. In 2016, for example, then-Gov. Nikki Haley asked senators who supported her ethics reform proposals to stand up — which some awkwardly did in a surprise poll that angered legislators in both parties.

On the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, McMaster — again — pledged to sign bills that ban most abortions. But he did so without chastising anyone or pointing out that legislation is stuck in the Senate.

The speech's lack of surprises is indicative of the collaborative approach McMaster has taken with the Legislature.

While Haley and former Gov. Mark Sanford were known to publicly bash legislative leaders in an effort to get their way — usually unsuccessfully — by public shaming and encouraging voters to demand change, McMaster has made a point to consult with legislators.

He got buy-in for parts of his budget proposal long before he released it last week.

House members stood behind McMaster last month as he called for spending $213 million to make a second consecutive substantial hike in teachers' pay. And his call to spend $53 million to expand 4K statewide — fulfilling a promise legislators made in 2014 but have yet to fund — has been widely praised by legislators who expect it to be in the final budget.

McMaster touted the success rate of his cooperative approach, saying legislators approved a "record number" of his recommendations last year. And he asked them to accept even more this year.

But there are limits to his style's success.

McMaster's tax cut proposals are repeats of those ignored in previous years, re-packaged into one.

He noted he's asking for the third year that legislators exempt the retirement pay of all veterans and first responders from state income taxes.

He repeats his 2018 request to cut income taxes over five years, reducing revenue to state coffers by $160 million in the coming fiscal year in a phased-in approach that cuts $2.6 billion over five years.

And he's calling on legislators to return $250 million through one-time rebates — $50 million more than he previously sought. He did applaud legislators for returning $67 million last year in the form of a one-time rebate of $50, calling it "well received."

In all, he's asking legislators to return $430 million to taxpayers in the fiscal year that starts July 1, roughly a quarter of the additional $1.8 billion in taxes legislators will have to spend.

"I propose that we return twenty-five cents of every surplus dollar to the taxpayers through rebates and tax cuts. It’s their money," he said. "This year, with a $1.8 billion surplus, if we don’t cut taxes and send money back to the people, shame on us."

House Majority Leader Todd Rutherford said calling it a "surplus" is a misnomer.

The Columbia Democrat said legislators don't need to talk about tax breaks while there are so many needs across the state, including bolstering long-neglected child welfare services so the state's most vulnerable stop "dying from abuse and neglect" and improving safety at state prisons.

"I don’t understand how we can say we have a surplus when government programs across the state have been operating at a deficit for years," he said in the Democratic response to McMaster's speech.

"We cannot afford to waste this money," he said. "I believe the budget 'surplus' must be invested back into our state and its citizens, through funding our education system, our healthcare system, and providing our public employees with better raises and public services."

Even legislators who agree with McMaster expect the bulk of the additional revenue to be spent.

"Oh, we’re going to spend all of the money. We just will," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told reporters earlier this month.