Steyer's cash-fueled 2020 rise has some SC Democrats crying foul: 'He's paying people off'

SPARTANBURG — He has blanketed South Carolina's television airwaves, overflowed mailboxes with glossy fliers, hired some of the state's most influential legislators as campaign advisers, and purchased thousands of dollars in advertising in black-owned media outlets that have in turn published gushing editorials.

Businessman Tom Steyer's money-fueled rise in the Palmetto State has thrust him into serious contention ahead of the Feb. 29 "First in the South" primary as he has deployed a multi-million dollar spending spree to an extent unlike anything S.C. political observers can recall.

But it has also set off an increasingly contentious debate over whether the California billionaire is demonstrating his willingness to invest in minority communities or using his extensive personal wealth to buy his way to the top.

Former Charleston County Democratic Party chairman Brady Quirk-Garvan, who supported Cory Booker before he dropped out, said he doesn't have an issue conceptually with ultra-wealthy people spending their personal money to run for office.

"But I think it's clear that what Steyer is doing is not investing, he's paying people off," Quirk-Garvan said. "I understand how that's a fine line but it's clearly one that's been crossed here."

Jalen Elrod, a vice-chairman of the Greenville County Democratic Party, said the effects of Steyer's spending threatens to undermine longstanding claims by Democrats that the party opposes undue influence of money in politics.

"There was no investment in the black community in South Carolina by Tom Steyer until he started running for president, and I think that's more than coincidental," said Elrod, who recently decided to support Pete Buttigieg in the primary.

When asked about such complaints, Steyer often argues it is his message, not his money, resonating with voters. Steyer also points to previous uses of his personal wealth, from combating climate change to mobilizing support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

"I went after it heart, soul and money, and that's exactly what I'm doing here," Steyer said. "There's something really wrong here and I'm doing every single thing I can to right it. So if that's the worst thing they have to say about me, I can deal with it."

Steyer's philanthropic foundation has also donated significant sums to a laundry list of causes over the years that includes college assistance for African American and Hispanic students, and training at-risk minority children to play sports, among others, a campaign spokeswoman said.

Some of Steyer's endorsers have taken to confronting the criticism head on while stumping for him. When introducing Steyer recently in Rock Hill, state Rep. Annie McDaniel of Winnsboro said she viewed Steyer's spending less as buying votes and more as "planting seeds."

But Quirk-Garvan, who works for a company that helps direct investments to socially positive causes, said he believes that just because wealthy people can spend their money for good does not make them qualified to be president.

"It's the height of white privilege that this billionaire can come in, drop his money to buy influence, escape scrutiny and think he'd make a great president despite being untested and not having experience," Quirk-Garvan said. "For a lot of people who have been in politics a long time and put in the effort, it's disheartening."

To state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House who recently signed on as a senior adviser on Steyer's campaign, the complaints about Steyer's spending can be brushed off with an age-old adage: "Don't hate the player, hate the game."

She argued Steyer's critics were nowhere to be seen when he was donating to the Democratic Party. She and state Sen. John Scott, another Steyer supporter from Columbia, cited the work Steyer and his wife have done on community development banking as part of their appeal.

"Is it his fault that Kamala Harris didn't have his money? Is it his fault that Cory Booker couldn't raise enough money?" Cobb-Hunter said. "Why are you hating on Steyer because he had the wherewithal to build a business and make money?"

Steyer has also received little scrutiny from national news outlets or rival campaigns, benefitting from the fact that another candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, has presented a more alluring billionaire target for them to probe.

Many voters at Steyer's South Carolina events say they know little to nothing about some of the investments from Farallon Capital, the firm Steyer founded, that have faced scrutiny and that he has since sought to distance himself from, like private prisons and coal mining.

"For all we know, he could be Jack the Ripper," said Carl Prestipimo, 68, a retired customer service manager from Spartanburg. He is considering Steyer after previously voting for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary because he thinks Steyer, unlike Sanders, has not been negatively "branded."

But Rickey Terrey, 63, a land surveyor from Greenville, said Steyer's eagerness to spend his fortune for the country's benefit is exactly what appeals to him.

"Anybody that can make all that money and then walk away from their business and pledge their money to fight these big corporations over the environment," said Terrey, "he's got my vote."