Steyer campaign paid top black SC legislator $43K as an adviser, more than any other aide

COLUMBIA — Businessman Tom Steyer's presidential campaign paid the chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus more than $43,000 in just over a month to serve as a senior adviser, an amount more than any other campaign aide in that time period, according to new financial disclosures.
Campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission show Steyer's campaign paid The Govan Agency LLC, a company owned by state Rep. Jerry Govan, a total of $43,548 between Oct. 31 and Dec. 4. The only purpose listed for the payments was "Community Building Services."
Govan, an Orangeburg Democrat, leads the main Statehouse group of black lawmakers. Since Govan's endorsement in October, several other black officials have backed Steyer — a valuable boost in a state where roughly two-thirds of Democratic primary voters are African-American.
By contrast, Steyer's South Carolina state director Jonathan Metcalf made a monthly salary of about $7,000. His national campaign manager Heather Hargreaves makes a monthly salary of around $15,000.
The Steyer campaign declined to comment on why it paid Govan so much more than anyone else on the campaign. Govan said he would comment later Wednesday after the S.C. House adjourns session.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a prominent supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, said Govan told him shortly before endorsing Steyer that he planned to endorse Biden, alleging that Govan changed his mind because of the financial payout.
"He told me he was with Joe Biden until Mr. Moneybags showed up," Harpootlian said. "This is what happens when billionaires get involved, whether its Donald Trump or Tom Steyer. They just buy things. They don't have to persuade anybody, they just buy them."
Govan responded that Harpootlian is coming after him "because Biden is struggling coming out of Iowa." He said he would review the allegations and respond in more detail later.
"I have a consulting firm," Govan said. "I do business. In terms of having a consulting firm, there’s nothing illegal or illicit or improper."
Asked if he had worked to get other legislators on board with the Steyer campaign, Govan responded, "What are you implying?"
This is not the first instance of this type of controversy in South Carolina. In 2007, Hillary Clinton faced a similar allegation that she had paid for the endorsement of state Sen. Darrell Jackson by hiring his media consulting firm.
In November, the Associated Press reported that a top aide to Steyer's campaign in Iowa privately offered campaign contributions to local politicians in exchange for endorsing him.
This story is developing and will be updated.