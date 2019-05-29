With almost two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, it can be increasingly difficult to keep track of who's going where as they compete for South Carolina primary voters.

To stay on top of their paths, The Post and Courier has recorded all of the events that candidates have participated in around the Palmetto State so far.

The tracker will be continually updated as candidates campaign in South Carolina in the months leading up to the state's February 2020 primary.

Not surprisingly, the most frequented areas of the state have been those with some of the highest concentrations of Democratic primary voters: Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Orangeburg.

Candidates who have made several lengthy swings through the state, like Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke, have also gotten around to some smaller, more rural cities and towns — a trend that may continue as candidates look to extend their reach.

Stay up to date on the latest in 2020 primary movements in South Carolina with The Post and Courier's interactive candidate tracker: Online at postandcourier.com/2020tracker.