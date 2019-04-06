Former Vice President Joe Biden: "Fritz was a good man. A patriot who fought for his country in uniform and elected office. A friend who lifted me up when it mattered the most early in my career, and taught, as he's done for generations of South Carolinians, how to live a life of purpose and service. Now rest peacefully, friend, once again with your beloved Peatsy."
Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley: "South Carolina's had many outstanding public servants, but he was the best and most consequential. He was honest and courageous. He did what he thought was right without regard to political consequence. He would have been a fine president because he had natural executive skills, and we saw that in his service as governor. But he approached his job in the Senate so robustly, for us in South Carolina, we had a tireless worker on our behalf."
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston: "From his time as a soldier in World War II, to shepherding peaceful desegregation as governor, or fighting for the American worker in the U.S. Senate, Fritz Hollings was a statesman who never lost his love for the Lowcountry, for South Carolina, and for his wife — Peatsy."
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca: "Fritz was a giant of a man who was often called the ‘senator from central casting.' He was the father of South Carolina’s technical school system, which is the envy of the nation. He led our state through the travails of the civil rights movement with dignity and went on to become one of the most effective senators to ever serve. When it came to South Carolina, Fritz could move mountains in the Senate and was a thought leader in the areas of commerce, appropriations and defense. ... When it comes to Sen. Hollings, they broke the mold.”
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg: "Fritz Hollings was truly a man in full — a history-making governor, a titan of the U.S. Senate, and a peerless friend to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Our state and nation have lost a real giant. ... Fritz wasn’t just a distinguished governor and senator — he was also the leading man in one of the great romances of our age. For more than 40 years, Fritz and Peatsy Hollings loved each other completely and without reservation. Separately, they were smart and funny and formidable; together, they were magic. And when it became clear that Peatsy would be the first to move from this world to the next, Fritz responded with a manner and measure of tenderness that surprised even those who knew him best, and that none who witnessed it will ever forget. Which is why, as sad as this day is, we can all take comfort in the fact that Fritz and Peatsy are back where they belong — together, sharing a laugh, and making their own special kind of magic forever."
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey: "He was always truthful with you. I remember when we heard the Navy base might close, I asked him what chance we had of saving it. He said, 'None. I don't have the clout to stop it, but I can bring in something else.' When it came to helping out the community, it didn't matter whether you were a Democrat or a Republican, he was there to help us. He fought for us and he was a good friend. He was just a good man."
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey: "His impact was unreal. He stood in the shadows a lot because of Strom (Thurmond), but what he did with the technical college system is why there's a Boeing, a Volvo and a Mercedes."
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston: "Today, we lost the most transformational leader our state has ever seen. ... Fritz Hollings was a true statesman who exemplified character, courage, integrity and honor. We are all better off because of his life and service to our nation, state and the Lowcountry."
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia: "I have been reflecting on the legacy of my friend ... as I studied the work he did on hunger and poverty. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his Hunger Tour, in which I was proud to play a small part. In January 1969, Sister Mary Anthony and I accompanied Fritz on a tour of an impoverished area of Charleston so he could see the plight of families who had been ignored by the government for too long. The conditions Fritz saw in Charleston and around the state impacted him so deeply that he challenged this country to change the distribution of food stamps and initiate the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program. His actions provided hope and healing in communities in desperate need. ... Known for disarming his fiercest critics with his sharp wit and strong intellect, he was an effective leader who sought allies of either party who were willing to help to advance his agenda. His brand of legislating is truly missed in the halls of the Capitol today."
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel of Charleston: "His last act in public life was to have his name removed from a building (the federal courthouse annex in Charleston). He felt unworthy in comparison to Judge (Waties) Waring. It was a singular act of graciousness and humility."
The Rev. Joseph Darby, first vice president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP: "He had a way where he could be stately and human at the same time. He was an example of an era where we could disagree politically without being nasty."
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster: "One of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold and robust — the sounds of Fritz Hollings’ vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership."
Former S.C. Gov. David Beasley: "He cared deeply about the people of South Carolina and he made an incredible mark on our history. Business leaders all over the world know of South Carolina’s technical colleges, and that would not be the case if it weren’t for Fritz Hollings, who helped create them. ... He had such a sharp mind and quick wit. I also could always count on his wise counsel, and whenever I asked, he always went to bat for South Carolina."
Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley: "Fritz Hollings showed us what it means to be a statesman. As a young man he was willing to sacrifice his life for freedom and through his career he tirelessly supported men and women in uniform. After World War II, he dedicated himself to the people of South Carolina. Today we celebrate a life well lived."
S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee: "When I think of Sen. Hollings, I also think of Sen. Thurmond and how they worked together. These are two people I have always looked up to. When you look at what they did, it was not about what party they were from. They truly were statesmen."
S.C. Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence: "What he has done for our state will be valued for many generations. We can see this in our education system. We can see this in our economic development. Think of the Boeings and Mercedes and Volvos and Michelins and so many others — think of all those corporate giants coming to South Carolina, and we have to think of Fritz Hollings. ... His passing is the end of an era — the Hollings era, a period of social and economic progress for our state."
S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia: "Sen. Hollings was a force to be reckoned with in Washington, stuck true to his convictions no matter the consequences, and never stopped fighting to make the world a better place. From his fiery presence on the floor of the U.S. Senate, to his days spent talking with fellow South Carolinians on the beaches of the Lowcountry, there was never any doubt that Sen. Hollings loved what he did."
S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill: "In 2005, I became a part time neighbor of Sen. Hollings at Isle of Palms. I had the privilege of conversing with and observing him. As his wife was losing her health, it was evident he was her primary caregiver as he doted on her. He was a remarkable man of intellect and caring."
Former S.C. Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-Denmark: "Fritz Hollings was the quintessential Southern Democrat. He always put service and South Carolina over politics. I hope we can pause as we remember him, focusing on healing our deeply divided country. I've studied his career and of course his debates. If we can just have elected officials in both parties like Fritz, the country will be better off."
North Charleston City Councilman Ron Brinson, a longtime friend: "His leadership will resonate for decades, especially his call for racial harmony and his insistence on a technical education system. But above all, he was a good man, hard-working, loyal, principled and always approachable."
Laurie Thompson, a longtime Hollings aide: "It’s a sad day for the state. He created the modern-day South Carolina, and he doesn’t get enough credit for it."
Andy Brack, a longtime Hollings spokesman: "Good gracious, he was a joy to work for, perhaps the smartest man I have ever known. Not only did he inspire, but he was a transformative governor for South Carolina and a national leader in the Senate who made real differences for people in working to alleviate hunger and to protect the environment. He pushed government to spend wisely and helped to unlock the telecommunications revolution that we enjoy today."
S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson: "The legacy of Fritz Hollings will be the schools he improved, the people he pulled out of poverty, and ultimately the state that he helped build. Treasurer Grady L. Patterson Jr., during our times in the car, would describe the courtroom battles that he, Fritz and leaders of a bygone era fought to modernize South Carolina. The most exciting cases were when they battled against each other."
University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides: "Many great leaders have come from South Carolina, but few have spoken their minds as openly, worked across the aisle, and were as witty as Fritz Hollings. What this South Carolina law school alumnus did for his university and state is beyond measure."
Former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison: "Fritz Hollings defined what it meant to be a statesman. He didn’t just help write the history of South Carolina. He set us up for the future. From our technical school systems to the WIC (Women, Infants and Children food) program nationally, Hollings has left a lasting legacy."
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale: "Sen. Fritz Hollings’ love and affection for the people of South Carolina was so clearly proven during his time as governor by his promotion of technical education to lift citizens from poverty. In the Senate, he tirelessly fought for the reduction of hunger for all South Carolinians."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens: "Sen. Hollings was the embodiment of a true public servant. His legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come. Melody and I send our prayers and condolences to his family, as well as our appreciation for his years of service towards improving the lives of all South Carolinians.”
U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville: "As South Carolina governor and United States senator, Fritz Hollings was a statesman in every sense of the word. Our state and our country are better off because of his contributions. His legacy will serve as an inspiration to others for generations to come."
Mike Campbell, son of the late S.C. Gov. Carroll Campbell: "He represented an era of when Democrats and Republicans worked together for the betterment of the people. When dad, Gov. Carroll Campbell, asked for his help in securing federal funds to bring BMW to South Carolina, he did so without question."
David Cole, president of the Medical University of South Carolina: "One dimension of his legacy will certainly be his determined efforts to assure that all South Carolinians have access to high-quality health care. The impact of the senator's unwavering vision and commitment can be seen through the transformative work of the dedicated staff of the Hollings Cancer Center."