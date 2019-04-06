Sen. Ernest F. Hollings, D-S.C., ranking Democrat on the Senate Budget Committee, appearing on NBC-TV’s “Today” show on Friday, Feb. 12, 1982, in Washington, D.C., said, “There’s no chance whatever of his (Ronald Reagan’s) budget passing, everybody knows that, not that mine will pass either.” Hollings unveiled a plan of his own earlier that week. File/Bob Daugherty/AP