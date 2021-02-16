Statehouse corruption probe prosecutor hands over remaining cases to SC Attorney General

COLUMBIA — Control of the S.C. Statehouse corruption probe, which netted indictments against six lawmakers and a top political operative but led to a lengthy, contentious battle between two of the state's top prosecutors, has been resolved.

Special prosecutor David Pascoe sent a letter to state Attorney General Alan Wilson on Feb. 16 handing over the two remaining cases in the eight-year investigation. The pair fought for years over authority in the probe, even taking their differences to the state Supreme Court where Pascoe held control until a new high court ruling in January.

The state Supreme Court ruled that Pascoe, the 1st Circuit solicitor assigned to the probe after the Attorney General's office stepped aside citing conflicts of interest, had overstepped his authority in prosecuting former state Rep. Jim Harrison.

Pascoe, an Orangeburg Democrat, was supposed to only prosecute lawmakers named in a 2014 State Law Enforcement Division investigative report. Harrison, a Columbia Republican who once chaired the House Judiciary Committee, was not among those named in the report but was convicted of misconduct in office and perjury.

That was enough for Pascoe to turn over remaining cases against GOP political kingmaker Richard Quinn and former state Rep. Tracy Edge, a North Myrtle Beach Republican, to Wilson.

"Citizens should not be asked to bear further risk of disruption and delay in the remainder of this investigation," Pascoe wrote to Wilson. "Although our offices have had legal differences in this matter, you and I share a common oath to the citizens of South Carolina. Therefore, in the interest of preventing any further delay in this matter, I intend to provide your office with all investigative materials in my possession and discontinue my involvement with the remaining criminal defendants."

Pascoe, considered a likely pick as the next U.S. attorney from South Carolina, offered Wilson help with the remaining cases.

Pascoe has been involved with the probe since almost the beginning when Wilson's office started investigating then-House Speaker Bobby Harrell. A fight between Wilson, a Lexington Republican, and Harrell led the attorney general to hand the case over to Pascoe, who won a guilty plea from Harrell. The Speaker also agreed to resign.

When the SLED report from the Harrell case named lawmakers tied to Wilson's campaign manager, Quinn, the Attorney General's Office again brought in Pascoe to handle further prosecutions.

Pascoe won guilty pleas and verdicts against Quinn and four more lawmakers, including Quinn's son, but not without Wilson suing to wrest back control of the investigation. A 2016 Supreme Court decision kept the authority with Pascoe.

Pascoe called prosecuting legislative corruption "a Sisyphean task," alluding to the character in Greek mythology whose name has become synonymous with endless and futile pursuits.

"But the effort spent bringing corruption to light is unquestionably worthwhile, and I am incredibly proud of the work done by dedicated agents of SLED and the FBI, as well as prosecutors in my office in bringing it to light," he added.

Pascoe said he had no comment beyond his letter. A spokesman for Wilson said he did not have a comment on the news.

Pascoe has asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to reverse Harrison's misconduct in office conviction on accusations that former lawmaker earned close to $1 million work for Quinn's political consulting firm during a decade in office. His employment with Quinn ended when he left office in 2012.

Wilson will decide if his office will continue to pursue the misconduct charges. But Harrison's perjury conviction was not overturned, and he faces up to 18 months in prison.

Pascoe also won guilty pleas on misconduct charges from two former House majority leaders, Jim Merrill and Rick Quinn Jr., and a guilty plea on misusing campaign cash from former Senate Education Committee Chairman John Courson. All three Republicans resigned from office as part of their deals.

Charges were dropped against Richard Quinn, but his firm paid a fine on an illegal lobbying charge. Richard Quinn & Associates was one of the Southeast's most powerful political consulting firms, helping with presidential campaigns and boasting a client list that included Sen. Lindsey Graham and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. The firm also represented large corporations, including BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina and AT&T, and major state agencies, including the State Ports Authority and the University of South Carolina.

Pascoe defended his decision to accept $352,000 in restitution from five business clients of Richard Quinn & Associates to avoid prosecution for their lobbying activities at the Statehouse, a move criticized by some state Supreme Court justices.

"(I)t is my hope that other prosecutors will expand and improve upon this style of agreement," Pascoe wrote. "It is vitally important that we send a message to corporate actors that they are subject to scrutiny and prosecution if they fail to abide by the laws of our state."

Quinn was indicted on perjury charges in 2019 after he testified before the State Grand Jury as part of his agreement to have his original charges dropped. Quinn's charges along with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and perjury charges against Edge are what remains of the probe.

"I can no longer burden the citizens of the 1st Judicial Circuit with a statewide public corruption investigation, and I can no longer expose the citizens of this State to the risk that an investigation into public corruption will meet technical problems because the special prosecutor is not supported by the Attorney General's Office," Pascoe wrote. "Such a risk would be unfair to this state."