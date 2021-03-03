Questions raised why SC expanded COVID vaccine eligibility amid sporadic dose shortages

COLUMBIA — COVID-19 vaccine shortages reported in some parts of South Carolina have seniors questioning why the state will soon add millions of younger residents to the eligibility list.

"If there are so many vaccines available, where are they?" asked Christina Riddle of Johns Island, whose 84-year-old mother is on a waiting list after her first-dose appointment with the Medical University of South Carolina, made in January, was canceled last week.

Shortages have been reported in Columbia and the Upstate as well as in Charleston for the first group eligible for vaccines — primarily people 65 and older, health care workers and medical first responders. Some hospitals have said they are reducing first-dose appointments or not taking them at all.

"Why is it that when you’re already having too many individuals chasing after too few doses, why are we expanding the pool of individuals?" said state Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican who has received complaints from constituents in his senior-heavy district.

State public health officials' explanation for opening up eligibility to an estimated 2.7 million more people starting March 8 included waning interest in vaccine appointments in some areas of South Carolina coupled with more doses on the way.

A mass vaccine event planned at Darlington Raceway on March 5 generated little interest for the 5,000 available doses despite heavy local advertising. Soon after allowing people newly eligible for doses to make appointments, the event was fully booked, according to organizer Florence-based McLeod Health.

Meanwhile, the state is receiving its first allocation of 41,400 doses of the newly authorized, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Adding those to small, steady increases in the state's weekly Moderna and Pfizer shipments mean providers around the state next week will collectively get 64 percent more for initial shots than they did a week ago, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"Reports here and there from around the state, not everywhere, indicate vaccine appointments have not been filling," said Nick Davidson, the state's deputy public health director. "So this was the time to do this."

Gov. Henry McMaster's March 2 announcement, adding to the 1.3 million already eligible for shots, means the vast majority of adults in South Carolina will soon be able to make an appointment.

The newly include people ages 55 to 64, those 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions and disabilities, and anyone who must work in-person who can't socially distance on the job.

The state leaders are leaving it up to South Carolinians to assess whether they qualify or not.

"We're asking South Carolinians to just be honest, to consult with their employer or health care provider about whether they meet the current vaccine eligibility if they're not sure and realize how important it is not to jump the line," said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist. "It's jumping the line that takes the vaccine doses away that could truly be life-saving for someone who may be of higher risk."

Vaccine providers were asked not to allow sign ups ahead of March 8 partly to give a few more days for the 65-and-older residents to reserve their spot in line.

The one exception was the Darlington Raceway mass vaccination event.

"We thought it was important so there weren't doses that went unused and wasted and so an awful lot of effort in putting together a very large event didn't go to waste," Davidson said.

But major hospitals, which have provided the bulk of vaccines, report shortages.

MUSC, the state's second-largest vaccine provider, is not making any new first-dose appointments and has no idea when it will do so again. The hospital system has postponed 50,000 first-dose appointments in recent weeks, with supply nowhere close to what it can handle.

"Our bottleneck remains adequate vaccine supply," said MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine, adding people with canceled appointments will get priority as shipments catch up and will be contacted for a new appointment.

At another Lowcountry provider, Roper St. Francis, 6,200 people are on a waitlist, even after the nonprofit hospital chain managed to squeeze thousands more doses from its vials than marked. The backlog could be wiped out in four or five days with a bigger supply, said Dr. Robert Oliverio, one of its chief physicians.

Prisma Health, the state's largest hospital system with location from the Upstate to the Midlands, is making "very limited" first-dose appointments, spokeswoman Tammie Epps said.

"We have not been given information about vaccines expected next week," she said referring to the time when more South Carolinians are eligible. "We have the capacity to administer many more doses per day across our system — we just need the vaccine supply."

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center also reported that allocations have not kept up with the demand from patients in the initial eligibility phase.

Though some hospitals say they do not have doses, the total volume of vaccine deliveries to South Carolina has been increasing, according to state health officials.

Hundreds more providers have come online to deliver them, spreading access to the state's rural areas, though their allocations may be small. More than 120 additional independent pharmacies are offering vaccines this week alone, Davidson said.

New slots should open up March 8 in the major pharmacy chains statewide, which don't make appointments until their doses are in hand, said Rebecca Leach, executive director of the S.C Retail Association.

McMaster's expansion announcement came the same day that President Joe Biden said there should be enough doses for every American adult by May.

McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, said the decision came down to the governor's worst-case scenario of "having shots looking for people rather than people looking for vaccine," resulting in vials sitting on shelves across the state.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, who's normally a McMaster critic, said he thought the governor's move was "fitting," considering large chunks of the population either need convincing to get a shot or just plain won't.

"Moving it up the way the governor did is the best way to get through the population who wants it as fast and as quick as possible so we can start doing public announcements about why people ought to get it and start getting those people in who can be convinced," the Columbia Democrat said. "I can’t tell you you’ll be able to get it today, but you can at least get in line so we should be able to vaccinate everybody who wants it, my guess would be by the end of this month."

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed from Charleston and Nick Masuda from Myrtle Beach and Conor Hughes from Greenville.