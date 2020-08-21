McMaster urges SC nursing homes to reopen from COVID lockdown, but no one can say when

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered state health officials to release guidelines for South Carolina’s nursing homes to allow limited family visits, but despite the long-awaited move there’s still no telling when the visits may begin.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has been putting together such plans since June. But there was no timetable Friday for when the state’s roughly 190 nursing homes can actually reopen their doors. A spokeswoman said the agency can’t say for sure.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor expected DHEC to release its guidelines early next week, but it’s not clear how quickly nursing homes could implement them.

McMaster and health officials both stressed that the visits must be done safely. While DHEC did not detail its expected plans Friday, spokeswoman Laura Renwick said the guidelines will include rules for facilities to meet certain testing requirements and have an adequate supply of protective gear on hand.

In a letter Friday to DHEC Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster lifted restrictions that had been in place since COVID-19’s initial outbreak in March. He called the state’s visitation ban a "heartbreaking necessity" aimed at protecting nursing home residents who are most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Now, McMaster is emphasizing that nursing homes must comply with DHEC’s guidelines before they are allowed to reopen their doors. He also demanded that the state health agency’s enforcement of its guidelines be “comprehensive.”

McMaster had asked DHEC to begin developing plans for allowing visits more than two months ago. He seemed poised to ask for the release of the guidelines in early July, before delaying his decision as the state's rate of COVID-19 infections was mounting.

Advocates and families have been calling all summer for the state to safely reopen the homes for visits. They've said that families must be allowed to observe their loved ones' care in person, to keep an eye out for abuse or neglect.

Caleb Connor, an Aiken Attorney, told The Post and Courier that the reopenings should be done as soon as possible, but said McMaster’s announcement was a step in the right direction.

“I’m glad to hear we’re at least moving toward ensuring these people who are vulnerable and often overlooked are getting a little bit of attention,” Connor said. “Especially, given what seems to be happening in the absence of a family’s presence.”

McMaster acknowledged the concerns Friday. The lack of visits has caused "depression, stress and anxiety" among residents, he wrote, and led to more frustrations for those "worried about "a parent, grandparent or other loved ones’ well-being."

Renwick, the DHEC spokeswoman, added, “We recognize that social isolation can have serious negative impacts on the health and well-being of residents in long-term care facilities and their loved ones.”

For families, a lack of detailed state health reporting on nursing home outbreaks has only made matters worse. The virus, which preys upon the old and frail, has coursed through the state’s long-term-care facilities.

As of Wednesday, more than 4,800 people have been infected at 165 South Carolina nursing homes. The virus killed 704 of them.

But in many cases, families are left in the dark on their loved ones' safety. While DHEC in its twice-weekly reports updates its tallies of infections at nursing homes, the agency in many cases does not indicate whether outbreaks are current.

DHEC also does not require virus testing at nursing homes, and the agency in its reporting says nothing about how many tests the homes are actually conducting.

In DHEC’s new plans for visitation, it’s unclear how strict the agency’s testing mandate may be.

Either way, for Summerville resident Tracey Kaplan, the prospect of again being allowed to see her loved ones was welcome news.

Both her parents have lived at Wellmore of Daniel Island for the past two years, her father in skilled nursing and her mother in memory care.

The ban on visitation has at times left Kaplan in tears. Although she worries about increased risk of spread once visitation reopens, she cannot wait to sit on her mother’s bed again, hug her, comb her hair and talk about Elvis, like she used to.

One of the last times she saw her mother more than two months ago, she peered from a distance through a fence. But her mother, 73-year-old Jody Chesley, didn’t fully understand why visitation had changed. So, she stood up, walked to the fence and wanted to kiss Kaplan through it.

Kaplan missed it when her father, Earl Chesley, turned 77 years old in May. She couldn’t hug him on Father’s Day, either.

It has frustrated her that the facility’s staff, while obviously essential, can come and go wherever they want in their personal lives and then come into contact with residents while even the most careful of residents’ families cannot.

She desperately hopes that she can visit her parents soon.

“Can I go today?” she asked. “I know that’s not realistic, but I hope it’s not like months until they figure it out.”

Jennifer Berry Hawes contributed to this report.