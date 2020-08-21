After COVID lockdown, McMaster urges SC nursing homes to reopen for limited visits

COLUMBIA — After weeks of delay, Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered state health officials to release a plan for reopening South Carolina's roughly 190 nursing homes to limited visits from family members.
The governor's letter to Mark Elam, chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, emphasized that safety measures, such as "rigorous testing," ought to be included. All facilities must comply with the measures before reopening their doors, McMaster wrote.
McMaster had asked state health officials to begin developing such plans in June. He seemed poised to ask for the release of the guidelines in early July, before delaying his decision as the state's rate of COVID-19 infections was mounting.
Details of DHEC's plan for the visits weren't available. An agency spokeswoman didn't immediately return a message Friday morning.
Nursing home visitations have been banned since March, which McMaster called a "heartbreaking necessity" aimed at protecting residents of long-term-care facilities who are most vulnerable to the deadly virus.
Advocates and families have been calling all summer for the state to safely reopen the homes for visits. They've said that families must be allowed to observe their loved ones' care in person, to keep an eye out for abuse or neglect.
And with the virus coursing through nursing homes throughout the state, without detailed reporting of the outbreaks, families in many cases have been kept in the dark on their loved ones' safety. There's been no way for families to see for themselves if situations at individual facilities have improved.
As of Wednesday, more than 4,800 people have been infected at 165 South Carolina nursing homes. The virus killed 704 of them.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.