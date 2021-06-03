State Sen. Mia McLeod launches 2022 Democratic bid for SC governor

COLUMBIA — State Sen. Mia McLeod is jumping into the 2022 race for South Carolina governor, becoming the latest Democratic hopeful pursuing the party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Henry McMaster.

The Columbia Democrat was first elected to the S.C. House in 2010 before winning a seat in the S.C. Senate in 2016. If elected, she could be South Carolina's first Black chief executive and the first Black woman to serve as a governor in U.S. history.

She will be seeking the Democratic nomination against at least two other candidates. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston launched his campaign in April and began a statewide tour of all 46 counties. Democratic activist Gary Votour has also said he is running.

McLeod is set to discuss her candidacy in more detail at a June 3 news conference.

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick brushed off news of McLeod's candidacy, saying Democrats have consistently recent lost statewide races in South Carolina "because, like McLeod, they're wrong on the issues that voters care about." No Democrat has won a governor's race in South Carolina since 1998.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"We look forward to electing a Republican governor in 2022 and flipping McLeod’s state senate seat in the near future," McKissick said.

Seeking reelection for a second full term in office, McMaster is currently the only Republican in the race, but several others are rumored to be considering challenges against him, including Greenville businessman John Warren and state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield.

Before running for office, McLeod was appointed by then-Gov. Jim Hodges to direct the State Office of Victim Assistance and also worked in other roles in state government.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.