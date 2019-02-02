Want to know how hard it is to draft an animal protection law everyone agrees to?
Consider the orphaned baby squirrel.
He's fuzzy and cuddly. Likes to drink nourishment from an eye dropper. Wheezes cutely when he sleeps.
Hundreds of well-intentioned people out there would like to rehab him.
And that's a problem, according to the state wildlife department.
These big-hearted folks aren't regulated in South Carolina. Some don't have any formal training in nursing wildlife back to health, while others have been doing it safely for decades.
But when officials at the Department of Natural Resources tried to do something about it, they discovered how loud the backlash can be.
"My first reaction was 'you gotta be kidding me,'" said Laura Sterling of Bluffton, who has been caring for injured animals since she was 8 years old and has 60 animals — both wild and domestic — at her nonprofit Laura's Little Critter Barn, including four possums that can't be returned to the wild because they are missing their tails.
"This is an all-volunteer force of people around the state," she stressed.
The DNR biologist in charge of drafting the state's latest attempt at a Statehouse rehabber regulation package is Jay Butfiloski, the furbearer and alligator program coordinator. Currently, the department has little oversight of anyone who takes in an orphaned or injured squirrel, chipmunk, possum, coyote, hog piglet, armadillo or any other critter that crawls or creeps, he said.
Agents don't know if the holding pens they're using are overcrowded or even clean, or if someone is caring for an animal with noble intentions to return to the wild or, on the other extreme, is "converting them to pets," he said.
Just days ago authorities were forced to kill a 1-year-old male deer near Aiken they said had been handraised by humans and had turned aggressive, attacking several people. The animal lost its natural fear of man, DNR said.
There was evidence it had been fitted with a collar.
South Carolina operates under the doctrine that all wildlife are the property of the state. That means DNR is entrusted with their safety and protection — their legal guardian, so to speak — setting hunting limits, cruelty standards and so forth.
That's the logic behind the proposal. It would set requirements for water, feeding, release, cleanliness, veterinarian input and euthanasia when cases don't recover.
One recent draft suggests enacting a fee to get a state wildlife rehabilitation permit of $25 annually. There would also be a one-time fee of $50 for an initial on-site inspection.
While the agency does publish a listing of many dozens of volunteer rehabbers for all sorts of injured species on its website, "we have no standards for them, either," Butfiloski said.
"We don't know that you don't have 200 raccoons and 6 inches of feces in your house," he added.
Supporters of the effort like the idea because it legitimizes what they are doing, Butfiloski said, acknowledging that rehabbers promote a vital local option the public wants because of the trauma and speed involved in getting care for an injured animal.
"The public expects to be able to take them somewhere," he said.
Sterling, however, says the effort amounts to bureaucrats creating regulations for dedicated volunteer care-givers whose doors are almost always open and don't need oversight. Many live in rural corners of the state and are the closest emergency option for someone to bring a rabbit or squirrel hit by a car or shot by an irresponsible hunter.
DNR already doesn't have enough staff to monitor all the animal cruelty, poaching and hunting violations taking place, she said, so why throw another level of government inspections on people who have already demonstrated their dedication?
Violators or animal abusers won't follow a law anyway, she said.
Sterling recently created the S.C. Wildlife Rehabbers' Association via Facebook page that's gaining backers daily, along with a petition collecting support for the state to keep out. Some 70,000 people support it, including almost 2,000 from South Carolina.
Education is the key, she said, not slapping on a new level of laws.
More talks are expected.