U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri A. Lydon was nominated for a federal judgeship Thursday by President Donald Trump.

Lydon was seen as the leading candidate for the post and her expected confirmation would set up a vacancy for the top federal prosecutor in the state.

The announcement was one of five judicial nominees rolled out nationally by the White House.

In May 2018, Lydon was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

She became the first female U.S. Attorney for South Carolina to be nominated by a president.

Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, she was the founder of the Lydon Law Firm, which specializes in white-collar criminal defense and public corruption and health care fraud cases.

She began her legal career at Nexsen Pruet Jacobs and Pollard and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina.

As a federal prosecutor, she worked on public corruption, drug and fraud cases including the Operation Lost Trust probe of Statehouse corruption in the early 1990s.

Lydon earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

In 2014, she was appointed to the state Ethics Commission by then-Gov. Nikki Haley.