Two South Carolina lawmakers took to the airwaves Sunday to criticize President Donald Trump for both his handling of Russia and his decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United States.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who frequently golfs with Trump, opted to address the president directly during his morning interview on "Face the Nation."
"Mr. President, they meddled in the elections," the South Carolina Republican said of Russia, adding, "It could be us next, it could be some other power, not just Russia. Harden our electoral infrastructure for 2018."
Graham's urging comes after Trump said last week while sharing a stage with Putin in Helsinki that he did not "see any reason why" Russia would have interfered in the 2016 presidential election he won, a repudiation of U.S. intelligence findings to date.
Trump would later walk back the claim. Graham did not seem to take issue with Trump's flip-flopping stance.
"He's changed his mind four times this week. I'm glad that he's willing to walk things back and say he misspoke if it makes us stronger," Graham said.
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Greenville, was less than understanding.
"I'm glad he corrected it, but when you’re the leader of the free world every syllable matters," Gowdy said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday."
Gowdy, an outgoing Republican member of congress and chairman of the House Oversight committee, said in the interview that Trump missed "a really good opportunity" to stand up to Russia.
Instead, Putin has now been invited to the White House this fall.
When asked about it, Graham gave Trump a pointed and clear directive: Impose additional sanctions on Russia.
"If you were really tough with Putin he would not be doing what he's doing," Graham said. "I want this man to stay out of our elections and quit disrupting the world. We need new sanctions. Heavy handed sanctions hanging over his head. Then meet with him."
Gowdy said the burden is not just on Trump at this point, but also his advisors.
"It can be proven beyond any evidentiary burden that Russia is not our friend and they tried to attack us in 2016," Gowdy said. "So the president either needs to rely on the people that he has chosen to advise him, or those advisers need to reevaluate whether or not they can serve in this administration. But the disconnect cannot continue."
Earlier this month, Dan Coats, the nation's top intelligence official, said "the warning lights are blinking red again" of of cyber threats to U.S. national security. "The digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack," he said.
In a series of Sunday morning tweets, Trump pushed back on characterizations of his meeting with Putin.
"I had a GREAT meeting with Putin and the Fake News used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So bad for our country!" Trump wrote.